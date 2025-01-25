AI could rip off artists, Sir Paul McCartney warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Paul McCartney has warned that AI could “rip off” artists if a proposed overhaul of copyright law goes ahead.

The proposals could remove the incentive for writers and artists and result in a “loss of creativity”, he told the BBC.

The use of copyrighted material to help train artificial intelligence models is the subject of a newly launched Government consultation.

Sir Paul, one of the two surviving members of the Beatles, told the broadcaster: “You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off.”

“The truth is, the money’s going somewhere… Somebody’s getting paid, so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote Yesterday?”

A lack of clarity around whether it is right and fair that copyright material be used to train the models that are powering the new waves of AI tools has sparked debate around the world, with legal cases launched by firms and individuals in the creative industry over what they argue is unlicensed use of their material.

In contrast, some publishing organisations and media outlets have signed licensing deals with AI firms to allow them to use their material to train their models.

The Government said it will use the consultation, which will run until February 25, to explore key points of the debate including how to improve trust between the creative and AI sectors, and how creators can license and be remunerated for the use of their material.

Appealing to the Government to rethink its plans, the 82-year-old said: “We’re the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job.

“So you know, if you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them.”

In November 2023, surviving bandmates Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr created the song Now And Then using AI technology to separate John Lennon’s vocals from a home demo recorded in 1977.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said last year: “This Government firmly believes that our musicians, writers, artists and other creatives should have the ability to know and control how their content is used by AI firms and be able to seek licensing deals and fair payment.

“Achieving this, and ensuring legal certainty, will help our creative and AI sectors grow and innovate together in partnership.”