AI nudification site hit with £50,000 fine over age check failures

The firm behind a nudification website has been fined £50,000 by regulators over failures to use age checks designed to protect children.

Internet and communications watchdog Ofcom said it has also launched probes into a further 20 pornography sites amid a crackdown linked to the Online Safety Act.

On Thursday, Ofcom hit Itai Tech ltd – which runs the Undress.cc website – with the fine for failing to use effective age checks.

Undress is a website that uses AI to make the subjects of real images appear nude.

Ofcom said the penalty was part of its efforts to protect children from encountering pornographic content.

It said the fine has taken into account Itai’s decision to make the site unavailable to users with UK IP addresses shortly after it opened its investigation.

The watchdog said it has handed the company a further £5,000 penalty over its failure to comply with a statutory information request.

It is the second fine from Ofcom related to the Online Safety Act, having fined 4Chan £20,000 earlier this month.

Separately, Ofcom revealed that it has opened new investigations into five firms running 20 pornography websites in relation to age checks on pornographic content.

The companies under investigation are: Sun Social Media Inc; the provider of various xxbrits sites; the provider of a number of porntrex sites; the provider of fapello.com; and the provider of hqporner.com.

Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement at Ofcom, said: “The use of highly effective age assurance to protect children from harmful pornographic content is non-negotiable and we will accept no excuses for failure.

“Any service which fails to meet their age-check duties under the online safety act can expect to face robust enforcement action, including significant fines.”