Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has shared more details about its upcoming successor to the hugely popular Switch console, the Switch 2, confirming it will go on sale on June 5.

During a 60-minute livestream about the new console, the gaming giant ran through some of the new hardware features, as well as some of the first games that will be available on the new device.

Here is a round-up of all the key announcements.

– Launch date

Nintendo confirmed the new system will be released on June 5, and that buyers will have two console options on launch day – to buy the console on its own, or with a digital version of Mario Kart World, the new open-world racing game, included.

– Price

The new console will cost £395, or £429 for a bundle which also includes Mario Kart World.

– New hardware features

The Switch 2 has a new, larger screen, which Nintendo says has double the number of pixels as the original Switch, and will offer smooth, clearer visuals.

The detachable Joy-Con controllers have been updated and now magnetically attach to the Switch 2 console. In addition, either Joy-Con 2 controller can be operated like a computer mouse by sliding it on a surface.

In addition, the kickstand built into the back of the Switch 2 is now fully adjustable for the first time, and the console will include a second USB-C port which can be used for charging or to attach an accessory, such as the new Switch 2 Camera, which is used for social gaming with friends.

Elsewhere, Nintendo say the Switch 2 has significantly improved gaming performance, as well as eight times the storage capacity of the original Switch, with 256GB of built-in storage.

The gaming giant also confirmed that a number of original Switch games will be capable with the Switch 2.

And the Switch 2 dock, used to connect the console to a TV, now supports 4K video resolution and 120 frames per second frame rate.

– Other updates

The biggest new feature announced for the Switch beyond the hardware is what Nintendo calls GameChat.

The feature enables players to voice chat with up to 12 friends at the same time while playing, and even if they are playing different games.

Users can see feeds of their friends’ gameplay as they play, and up to four friends can share one screen if they want to play together.

Attaching the Switch 2 Camera also allows up to four players to see each other’s faces while they chat and play.

Sticking to the social gaming theme, Nintendo also announced a feature called GameShare, which will enable users to share and play the same game with others who do not own it.

– Games

Alongside the hardware, a spring of new games were confirmed to be coming to the Switch 2, including console exclusives Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

A number of high-profile third-party games were confirmed too, including Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, EA Sports FC and Madden NFL, WWE 2K, Street Fighter 6 and Hogwarts Legacy.