Nintendo has delayed the opening of pre-orders for the Switch 2, its much anticipated new console, because of the economic uncertainty brought by Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

The company said that US customers would not be able to secure themselves a Switch 2 on the planned pre-order date next week.

Nintendo will “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, it said in a statement to media. It did not confirm whether it was planning to increase the price of the console, but speculation has suggested that the tariffs could dramatically hike the cost of new technology alongside other consumer products.

It also gave no information about when the pre-orders would open instead. But it said the console would go on sale on its planned release date of 5 June.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” it said in a media statement.

“Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The Switch 2 was revealed in a media event this week. Then, Nintendo said the console would cost $450, and games will cost $80, both of which had drawn comments for being surprisingly high.

That is before any possible price rises that could come as a result of Trump’s decision to impose high tariffs on goods from countries across the world. Analysts have suggested those levies could dramatically spike the cost of consumer technology, much of which is made in China and other countries hit by significant tariffs.

The Switch 2 brings a range of upgrades including an improved screen and a new button for chatting with friends.