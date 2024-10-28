Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Netflix will now let viewers save specific moments from its shows – and suggested they might start with raunchy scenes from Bridgerton, for instance.

The new feature, called Moments, allows people to easily "save, relive, and share" their favourite scenes from Netflix shows.

Viewers can make a specific bookmark in a scene, for instance, and rewatching the episode will replay from that moment. But they can also be shared: users can select a scene and then post it on Instagram, Facebook or other social platforms.

Netflix suggested that the feature could be used to relive twists or specific sequences in shows. It specifically pointed to a steam scene from Bridgerton, suggesting that viewers could more easily rewatch it whenever they wanted to.

"Let’s say you’re watching the latest season of Bridgerton on your phone and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage," Netflix said. "All you have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab."

Those moments can then be rewatched from a devoted section in that tab. Any episodes that have been saved will also start playing from that bookmarked scene.

The feature is available for iOS now and for Android "in the coming weeks". It is also set to get more features in the future, Netflix said.

"Moments will hopefully expand in the future, offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature," the company said.