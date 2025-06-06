NatWest mobile app down with customers locked out of accounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NatWest has apologised to customers after service issues left people unable to log in to their mobile app.

Customers are being urged to use online or telephone banking, or go into a branch, while it works to fix the problem.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: “We are aware that customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the NatWest mobile banking app this morning.

“We’re really sorry about this and working to fix it as quickly as possible.

“Customers can still use online and telephone banking, or visit a branch.”

More than 3,000 outages were reported through services monitoring site Downdetector at about 10am on Friday.

Disgruntled customers took to social media site X to express their frustration over the outage, which has left them unable to send or receive money through the app.

Several users said they could not pay bills, send wages, or transfer funds between accounts on Friday morning.

NatWest reassured customers the issue stemmed from an update it made to the app on Thursday, after some customers raised concerns over recent major cyber hacks affecting Marks & Spencer and the Co-op.

High street banks have been in the firing line over a string of outages that have affected customers, particularly around the end of month when it is typically pay day for many households.

Data gathered by the Treasury Committee in March found there had been more than 33 days’ worth of unplanned tech and system outages in the last two years for nine of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies.

NatWest had 13 “material” incidents between 2023 and 2025, paying nearly £350,000 in compensation for customers who complained, it told the committee.

Barclays said it could pay up to £12.5 million in compensation for millions of customers affected over the period.

Common reasons given for the incidents include problems with third-party suppliers, disruption caused when systems were changed, and internal software malfunctions.