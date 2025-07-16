The soil on the Moon could support life, scientists say
That is thanks to a breakthrough new technology that could allow humans to survive on the Moon.
It could help support a broad hope, held by a range of countries, that future missions to the lunar surface could see humans stay there before heading further into the solar system.
That might only be possible if we are able to make the necessary fuel, water and other resources on the Moon itself, since flying them to the lunar surface could be impossible.
“We never fully imagined the ‘magic’ that the lunar soil possessed,” said Lu Wang of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. “The biggest surprise for us was the tangible success of this integrated approach.
“The one-step integration of lunar H2O extraction and photothermal CO2 catalysis could enhance energy utilization efficiency and decrease the cost and complexity of infrastructure development.”
The work is described in a new paper, ‘Inherent lunar water enabled photothermal CO2 catalysis’, published in the journal Joule.
