Microsoft cuts another 9,000 roles in latest jobs cull
The cuts mark the biggest jobs cull since early 2023 when Microsoft axed 10,000 workers.
Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs worldwide in the latest round of staff cuts as the US technology giant looks to slash costs.
It is understood the job losses will impact less than 4% of its total workforce.
It marks the biggest jobs cull since early 2023 when the company cut 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its workforce at the time – amid a move in the wider tech sector to scale back expansion seen during the pandemic.
The latest cuts are thought to impact different teams and country operations as part of efforts to cut layers of management.
The cuts come after Microsoft axed around 6,000 roles in May and some 1,000 in January.
Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% were in the US.