Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices in the UK

Microsoft is raising the price of its Xbox consoles in the UK and elsewhere, as firms continue to respond to rising global prices in the wake of US tariff plans.

The US-based video games giant said that from May 1, the price of its base level Xbox Series S would rise by £50 to £300, while its top-of-the-line Xbox Series X would go up in price by £20 to £500.

The price increases also impact other storage size models of its S and X consoles, as well as the disc-free Series X, which has seen its price rise by £20 to £450.

Microsoft said the rises, which also apply to a range of its wireless controllers, were made with “careful consideration” given “market conditions and the rising cost of development”.

It follows gaming rival Sony’s announcement of similar price hikes for its PlayStation consoles last month, coming after US President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on nations around the world which caused huge disruption to global manufacturing supply chains.

The company confirmed it was also raising prices in the US, Europe and Australia, with headset prices also rising in the US, and the company confirmed it would also increase the US price for some of its new, first-party games at launch, starting from “this holiday season” to 80 dollars.

Some of the console rises in the US are also steeper than elsewhere, with the Xbox Series X going up by 80 dollars to 380 dollars.