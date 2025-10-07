Metro Bank customers complain of inaccurate bank balances after tech issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Metro Bank has apologised to customers over issues with its payment services, leading some people to complain that they were seeing inaccurate balances in their account.

The high street bank said it was working hard to get the problems fixed.

“Earlier this morning, we experienced a short delay affecting our inbound and outbound payments,” Metro Bank wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“This has now been resolved, and customers can currently make payments as usual.

“Some customers may see delays while we process these earlier payments and balances may still be showing inaccurately.

“We are prioritising this and working hard to minimise impact. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Some customers took to X to complain that the issues had not been fixed for them and they were seeing inaccurate balances in their account and duplicate payments.

One user wrote that their Metro Bank account was showing a minus balance and that they had entered into an unauthorised overdraft, while another complained of seeing duplicate payments on their digital banking.

Other frustrated users said they could not make any payments, including rent and travel, because of the issues.

The Down Detector outage website showed a spike in issues being reported between about 8am and 10am on Tuesday.

Metro Bank has been contacted for comment.