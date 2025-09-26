Meta to launch ad-free subscription to Facebook and Instagram in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta has unveiled plans to launch an ad-free subscription option for UK Facebook and Instagram users in the wake of a landmark privacy case.

The US technology giant said UK users aged over 18 will in the coming weeks see notifications allowing them to subscribe to Facebook and Instagram for £2.99 a month via web browsers, or £3.99 on Apple’s iOS or Android mobile systems, for the first Meta account, to stop seeing ads.

It stressed that while social media services are personalised, when someone subscribes, their personal data “will not be used to show them ads”.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta said the option was more expensive to subscribe on iOS and Android due to the fees that Apple and Google charge through their purchasing policies.

Users will still be able to choose to see ads and access Facebook and Instagram for free.

It comes after guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which said it welcomed the move by Meta.

In March, Meta agreed to stop targeting a UK campaigner with adverts based on her personal data in a legal agreement which avoided a trial in the High Court in London.

Human rights campaigner Tanya O’Carroll had filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s collection of personal details.

The ICO had supported her stance and at the time agreed that Meta was “processing Ms O’Carroll’s personal data for direct marketing purposes”.

It added that profiling related to those purposes meant Ms O’Carroll had the “absolute right to object to such processing” under UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.

The ICO has since been engaging with Meta on the issue.

Meta said: “We’re making this change in response to recent regulatory guidance from the ICO.

“It will give people in the UK a clear choice about whether their data is used for personalised advertising, while preserving the free access and value that the ads-supported internet creates for people, businesses and platforms.”

It added that its ad-free subscription charges were “at a price that is one of the lowest in the market”.

An ICO spokesperson said: “We welcome Meta’s decision to ask users for consent to use their personal information to target them with ads.

“This moves Meta away from targeting users with ads as part of the standard terms and conditions for using its Facebook and Instagram services, which we’ve been clear is not in line with UK law.

“People must be given meaningful transparency and choice about how their information is used.

“At the same time, the ICO recognises that online platforms, like every business, need to operate commercially.”

The ICO said Meta’s charges were “close to half that of EU users”.

It will now monitor the rollout of the subscription service to “ensure consumers are empowered to make choices and are able to give their consent freely”.