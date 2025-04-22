Marks & Spencer apologises after cyber incident causes delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has apologised after its stores were impacted by a “cyber incident” in recent days.

Customers have been told they could face delays to their Click and Collect orders as a result of the attack.

The high street chain said it had to make “minor, temporary changes” to its store operations to protect customers and the business.

It comes after reports on social media that they were unable to pay using contactless methods or collect online orders over the weekend.

It is understood that contactless payments are working again in stores but that Click and Collect orders and returns are still facing disruption.

In an email to customers, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said: “I’m writing to let you know that over the last few days M&S has been managing a cyber incident.

“To protect you and the business, it was necessary to temporarily make some small changes to our store operations, and I am sincerely sorry if you experienced any inconvenience.

“Importantly, our stores remain open, and our website and App are operating as normal.

“There is no need for you take any action at this time and if the situation changes, we will let you know.

“There may be some limited delays to your Click & Collect order, which we are working hard to resolve.”

M&S said it is currently working with cyber security experts to investigate and manage the incident.

The company is taking actions to protect its network and has also reported the incident to data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.