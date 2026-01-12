JD Sports reveals plans to enable shoppers to buy products through AI platforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Sports has revealed plans to allow customers to directly buy their products through AI platforms without leaving the apps.

It is the latest move by a major retailer to adapt to a shift by consumers towards using AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Copilot.

The sportswear giant’s tech boss told the Press Association that it believes AI is “the future of how people will shop” and JD plans to be at the forefront of the technology.

JD Sports said it is partnering with Commercetools and payment firm Stripe to allow “one-click purchases” through AI platforms.

It said it will launch the technology in the US in the coming months.

The group hopes to expand this in other regions but will adapt to the regulatory environments in different countries as policymakers adapt to AI.

Jetan Chowk, JD’s chief technology and transformation officer, said: “We think AI is the future of how people will shop, and we want to stay at the forefront of how they shop.

“What we are currently seeing is that customers are regularly using AI apps to research and discover the products they want to buy.

“We can see that already and want to ensure we are moving early to meet customers and their needs in that space.”

Mr Chowk said they have seen AI usage particularly boom among the retailer’s core demographic of shoppers aged between 18 and 24.

The launch will start by linking up with Microsoft Copilot before extending this to other leading large language models (LLMs).

US customers will be able to find and buy JD Sports products using the AI platforms for the entire shopping process, including integrated payments.

Regis Schultz, group chief executive of JD Sports Fashion, said: “This strengthens our digital proposition for customers, and keeps us moving in line with the fast-changing retail landscape.

“We see AI as a real opportunity to improve our customers’ experience with JD, as well as making our own operations more efficient, and so I’m really pleased that with this big step forward we are putting our words into action.”