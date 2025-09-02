Jaguar Land Rover says production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said its production and sales have been “severely disrupted” following a major cyber attack.

The car manufacturer, owned by India’s Tata Motors, shut down systems after becoming aware of issues affecting its global operations.

It is the latest setback for JLR as it continues to deal with the impact of US tariffs on the sector and weak consumer confidence.

JLR said it is “working at pace” to restart its operations across its retail and production sites.

The company stressed there is currently “no evidence” that any customer data has been stolen in the attack.

The Liverpool Echo reported that workers at the company’s Halewood plant in Merseyside were told early on Monday morning not to come into work due to the issue.

A spokesman for the car manufacturer said: “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident.

“We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted.”

The attack comes after a recent spate of attacks across the UK retail sector, with Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

M&S stopped online sales for around six weeks after a ransomware attack and warned that the incident could cost it around £300 million.