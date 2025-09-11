Jaguar Land Rover’s production halt extends to next week after cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) production halt is to be extended into next week as disruption continues after a major cyberattack.

The car maker has told factory staff to stay off work until Wednesday at the earliest.

But they will have to be on standby as bosses keep the situation under review.

Production was paused last week at JLR’s factories in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

Staff were initially told not to return to work until September 9, but that has been extended for at least another week while its production lines remain affected.

The UK manufacturer was forced to shut down its systems on August 31 after becoming aware of a cyberattack that affected its global operations.

A spokesman said it was “working around the clock” to resume production, including bringing in cyber security specialists and introducing workarounds to keep activity going.

However, it warned that it believed “some data” had been accessed in the hack although it did not specify who has been affected, such as customers or staff.

The company said it was contacting people if it found their data had been affected.

It is the latest in a spate of cyberattacks affecting UK businesses, with retailers M&S, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

M&S was forced to stop online sales for about six weeks and warned the incident could cost it around £300 million.

On Wednesday, train operator LNER said passengers’ contact details and some information about past journeys had been accessed in a cyberattack.