Jaguar Land Rover extends production pause for another week after cyber attack
The company has told staff, suppliers and partners that the factory shutdown will continue until September 24.
Jaguar Land Rover’s production pause has been extended until next Wednesday as the carmaker’s efforts to recover from a crippling cyber attack continue.
“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time,” a JLR spokesman said.
“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.”
Production was paused earlier this month at JLR’s factories in Halewood, on Merseyside, and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.
It followed a major cyber attack that affected its global operations and forced the UK manufacturer to shut down its systems on August 31.