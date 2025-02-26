Outrage as iPhone voice-to-text bug replaces the word ‘racist’ with ‘Trump’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has acknowledged a glitch in its voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the name “Trump” when a user says the word "racist".

Several iPhone users have reported the bug, sharing videos on social media of the glitch in action.

The issue has sparked outrage among supporters of the US president.

The bug occurs when users activate the iPhone’s voice-to-text feature, which allows people to dictate messages using their voice.

The name "Trump" appears briefly in response to a user saying the word "racist", before quickly correcting to what was actually said.

Some videos posted online show the bug does not appear every time the word “racist” is said.

Apple has said it is aware of the issue and is rolling out a fix. The iPhone maker explained that its speech recognition models may initially display words with some phonetic overlap until further analysis identifies the correct word.

The company said the bug had caused "Trump" to be suggested erroneously in response to several words that include an "r" consonant.

The word ‘Trump’ appeared in text when users said the word ‘racist’ ( AP )

Some conservative commentators online have accused the tech giant of political bias.

The incident comes at a time of high political tension in the US following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

In January, Meta was accused of boosting the profiles of Trump and others in his administration following his inauguration.

After some users complained that they had apparently automatically followed the president and Vice President JD Vance’s new pages, the tech giant quickly confirmed that this was because the accounts in question were linked to the political office and not the individual, so changed hands following the presidential transition.

This meant that if users had followed them during the previous administration, they were still following them after the transition.