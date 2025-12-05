Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Global websites down as Cloudflare ‘investigating’ fresh issues

A number of websites and platforms were affected, including the DownDetector site used to monitor online service issues.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 05 December 2025 04:31 EST
Websites including X and Spotify have been hit by a major outage linked to Cloudflare (Alamy/PA)
Websites including X and Spotify have been hit by a major outage linked to Cloudflare (Alamy/PA) (Alamy/PA)

A host of websites, including DownDetector, went down on Friday morning after fresh issues at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare said shortly after 9am that it is “is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs (application programming interfaces)”.

It added shortly after that it has implemented a potential fix to the issue and is now monitoring the results.

Nevertheless, a number of websites and platforms were down, including the DownDetector site used to monitor online service issues.

Indian-based stock broker Groww also said it was facing technical issues “due to a global outage at Cloudflare”. Its services have now been restored.

Cloudflare provides network and security services for many online businesses in order to help their websites and applications operate.

It comes only three weeks after previous problems at Cloudflare hit the likes of X, ChatGPT, Spotify and multiplayer games, such as League of Legends.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in