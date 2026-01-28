Google faces making changes to search services under watchdog proposals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google must make sure publishers get a “fairer deal” in how their content is used in the tech giant’s AI Overviews and make it easier for people to switch search services under proposals outlined by Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has tabled a series of proposed measures to improve Google’s search services in the UK after it designated the firm with so-called strategic market status in October for its “substantial and entrenched market power” in the sector.

The conduct requirements include giving publishers – including news and other content creators – more choice and transparency over how their content is used in Google’s artificial intelligence-based search feature, AI Overviews.

Google will also be required to demonstrate to the CMA and users that it ranks search results fairly, including in AI Overviews and AI Mode, as part of the plans.

The CMA is proposing making it a legal requirement that people are given a default choice screen on Android mobiles and the Chrome browser to make it easier to switch search services.

The regulator also wants Google to allow for data portability to make it easier for people and businesses to make use of search findings.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Today is an important milestone as we consult on the first conduct requirements under the digital markets competition regime in the UK.

“These targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google’s search services – as well as unlocking greater opportunities for innovation across the UK tech sector and broader economy.

“They would also provide a fairer deal for content publishers, particularly news organisations, over how their content is used in Google’s AI Overviews.”

The CMA will now consult on the measures, with a deadline for feedback of February 25.

The move marks the first time the CMA has used new powers to set conduct requirements after designating strategic market status as it looks to tackle the dominance of tech giants.

Under new digital market rules which recently came into force, firms designated with the status can have measures imposed on them which boost competition for UK businesses and choice for consumers.