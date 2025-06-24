Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google may have to launch changes to its search engine in the UK and hand more power back to publishers, the competition regulator has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it is looking at whether it needs to loosen Google’s control of its search engine and allow publishers more influence over how their content is used.

The tech giant is the first company being targeted by the regulator under a new set of digital market laws.

Google accounts for more than 90% of searches in the UK, while it is also used by more than 200,000 UK businesses to reach customers.

The CMA, which launched its investigation into Google in January, said it is minded to give the tech firm “strategic market status”, which would require it to abide by a number of rules over its conduct.

It could be forced to introduce new “fair ranking” measures for its search results as well as giving further support to publishers on its platform, as a result.

A final decision is set to be made by October following a consultation process.Google has been contacted for comment.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Google search has delivered tremendous benefits – but our investigation so far suggests there are ways to make these markets more open, competitive and innovative.

“Today marks an important milestone in our implementation of the new Digital Markets Competition Regime in the UK.

“Alongside our proposed designation of Google’s search activities, we have set out a roadmap of possible future action to improve outcomes for people and businesses in the UK.

“These targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google’s search services – as well as unlocking greater opportunities for innovation across the UK tech sector and broader economy.”