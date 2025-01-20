Why is the UK introducing digital driving licences? And when will the change happen?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is to introduce digital driving licences as early as the government seeks to use technology to “transform public services”.

The digital licence could be accepted as a form of ID when voting, purchasing alcohol or boarding domestic flights.

Physical licences will still be issued and the new digital identities will not be mandatory. Crucially, the Government will stop short of introducing compulsory national ID cards, which were pushed for by former prime minister Tony Blair and William Hague.

Nearly 50 million Britons have either a provisional or full driving licence. The photocard driving licence was introduced to the UK in 1998. It had to be used in conjunction with a paper counterpart until that requirement was abolished in 2015.

Here is everything we know about the digital driving licence so far:

Why is the Government implementing digital driver licences?

A Government spokesperson has said: “This Government is committed to using technology to make people’s lives easier and transform public services.

“Technology now makes it possible for digital identities to be more secure than physical ones, but we remain clear that they will not be made mandatory.”

When will it be available?

Ministers are set to unveil plans for digital driving licences this week, according to reports.

The licences will be available through a new government app, potentially by the end of this year, according to The Times. Officials have emphasised that a digital licence would not be mandatory.

How will you access the digital driving licence?

The digital wallet that will contain the licence would be accessed through a government app which will have security measures similar to banking apps, according to reports. It won’t, reportedly, be able to be accessed through Apple or Android wallets.

There will also be protections in place to ensure only the licence holder will be able to access it, and it is understood this will be made possible through inbuilt security features already in smartphones.

Possible features include allowing users to hide their addresses in certain situations, such as in shops or bars.

The French Government has introduced legislation to allow motorists to carry a valid electronic copy of their driving licence and identity card via an official mobile app. EU member states are mandated to introduce at least one form of digital ID by 2026.

open image in gallery An illustration of the new digitalised driving licence in France ( AFP via Getty Images )

Keir Starmer last week unveiled plans to champion AI, describing it as a “unique chance” to boost growth and raise living standards.

Tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford has written an AI opportunities action plan, of which ministers have accepted all recommendations. The plan is aimed at improving the UK’s use of artificial intelligence technology.

Sir Keir said: “Harnessing AI and using it to deliver our plan for change requires ambition, purpose and focus.

“This is a unique chance to boost growth, raise living standards, transform public services, create the companies of the future in Britain and deliver our plan for change.”

Among the recommendations the Government has accepted is a commitment to set out within six months plans to improve the UK’s AI infrastructure.

Ministers will aim to expand the UK’s “sovereign”, publicly owned AI capacity twentyfold by 2030, and plan to deliver “a new state of the art supercomputing facility” for research purposes.