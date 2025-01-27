Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese startup DeepSeek has released a new open-sourced “low cost” artificial intelligencemodel R1, rivalling ChatGPT, earning both appreciations and concerns from tech experts in Silicon Valley.

The AI company, which seems to match OpenAI’s newer 01 model in several benchmarks, claimed in a study that it spent less than $6 million to train its model compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars that American companies pour to train theirs.

After “comprehensive evaluations”, DeepSeek said its AI model “outperforms other open-source models and achieves performance comparable to leading closed-source models”.

“Despite its strong performance, it also maintains economical training costs,” DeepSeek researchers wrote.

The AI startup’s achievement has come despite US sanctions denying China access to advanced semiconductors like Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, and DeepSeek refininig its algorithms by optimising less sophisticated H800 chips.

Hancheng Cao, an assistant professor in information systems at Emory University, hailed the AI model as a “truly equalising breakthrough”.

DeepSeek’s model could be “great for researchers and developers with limited resources, especially those from the Global South,” Dr Cao told MIT Technology Review.

Photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Beijing ( AFP via Getty Images )

The R1 app has quickly climbed to the top spot among free apps in the Apple App Store, just ahead of ChatGPT, sparking a debate on whether the Chinese firm was posing a threat to its American competitors.

Alexandr Wang, chief of San Francisco-based software company Scale AI, called the new AI model’s quick success a “wake-up call for America”.

“USA must out-innovate and race faster, as we have done in the entire history of AI and tighten export controls on chips so that we can maintain future leads,” he said.

But some are hopeful that the AI model’s success could be shot in the arm for its American competitors, particularly due to the Chinese company’s approach to prioritize cost efficiency and open source research.

“If training models get cheaper faster and easier, the demand for inference (the real world use of AI) will grow and accelerate even faster, which assures the supply of compute will be used,” Y Combinator chief Garry Tan posted on X.

Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun said the model’s success reflects on the “power of open research and open source.”

“People who see the performance of DeepSeek and think: ‘China is surpassing the US in AI’ You are reading this wrong,” the Meta scientist said.

“The correct reading is: ‘Open source models are surpassing proprietary ones’,” he wrote in a post on Threads.

Elon Musk & Sam Altman feud over Stargate

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen called Deepseek R1 “one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs”.

“DeepSeek R1 is AI’s Sputnik moment,” he said in a post on X.

Despite these observations, much about the Chinese startup behind the AI model remains obscure.

DeepSeek was founded in July 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, an alumnus of Zhejiang University, and incubated by High-Flyer, a hedge fund that he started in 2015.

The company’s employees reportedly consist of fresh graduates from Chinese universities like Peking University and Tsinghua University.

“The emergence of China’s DeepSeek indicates that competition is intensifying, and although it may not pose a significant threat now, future competitors will evolve faster and challenge the established companies more quickly,” Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets told Bloomberg News.