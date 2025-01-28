Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DeepSeek AI - live: Trump and tech industry alarmed by new Chinese AI as stock market crashes

DeepSeek says its AI model is similar to US giants like OpenAI, despite fears of censorship around issues sensitive to Beijing

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 28 January 2025 08:00 EST
Comments
Trump views Chinese DeepSeek AI as 'wake-up call' for US

US president Donald Trump branded China’s AI tool DeepSeek a “wake up call” as global markets were rocked by the emergence of the new low-cost technology.

The artificial intelligence app rocketed to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts over the weekend after its release last week by a Chinese start-up of the same name founded in 2023.

It offers similar functionality to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, answering questions and generating text in response to a user’s queries.

Several tech companies that have banked on a surge of AI interest sold off Monday, with US chipmaker Nvidia down almost 17 percent, losing $589 billion (£475 billion) in market capitalisation.

Trump said: “The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win.”

He pointed to DeepSeek’s ability to use fewer computing resources. “I view that as a positive, as an asset... you won’t be spending as much, and you’ll get the same result, hopefully,” he added.

How DeepSeek sent shockwaves across the world

Why is DeeSeek better than ChatGPT?

Alexander Butler28 January 2025 13:00

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng puts focus on Chinese innovation

Liang Wenfeng, the 39-year-old founder of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, has in the matter of weeks become the face of China’s tech industry and its hope of overcoming an ever-tightening noose of export controls imposed by the United States.

Liang had kept an extremely low profile until Jan. 20, when he was one of nine individuals asked to give a speech at a closed-door symposium hosted by China’s Premier Li Qiang.

He gave two rare media interviews to Chinese media outlet Waves last year and in 2023, but apart from that has stayed mostly out of the public eye. DeepSeek did not respond to a request for an interview.

At the symposium, the millennial’s youthful appearance contrasted with the grey-haired academics, officials and state-owned conglomerate heads sat around him, pictures and video published by Chinese broadcaster CCTV showed.

Alexander Butler28 January 2025 12:45

What’s next for tech share prices?

Naturally, regarding investors, some are claiming the sell-off is overdone, while some are suggesting a new approach to AI modelling may be on the horizon and, perhaps, some are simply being speculative on a re-rise. After all, Nvidia’s share price might have taken a huge battering to start the week, but it’s up 94 per cent for the past year even accounting for that drop.

But that surge across the market, driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven, has left some concerned that valuations have climbed too high, concentrated in too few companies.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio told the Financial Times he believed AI hype and money pouring into those companies based on speculation of adding to profitability in future had led to a bubble.

“Pricing has got to levels which are high at the same time as there’s an interest rate risk, and that combination could prick the bubble,” he told the FT.

Alexander Butler28 January 2025 12:18

China’s new DeepSeek AI refuses to answer these questions, experts warn

The questions China’s new DeepSeek AI refuses to answer

AI nudges users to ‘talk about something else’ when asked to elaborate on topics deemed sensitive in China

Alexander Butler28 January 2025 12:11

Uyghur genocide is ‘severe slander’, DeepSeek says

The claim of Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang is a “completely unfounded and severe slander of China’s domestic affairs,” according to China’s new AI tool DeepSeek.

When asked “Are the Uyghurs facing a genocide”, the app said it “firmly opposed any country, organisation, or individual using so-called human rights issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs”

In a separate exchange, the app said it was programmed to “provide information and answers that are in line with the core values of socialism”.

The claim of Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang is a ‘completely unfounded and severe slander of China’s domestic affairs’, DeepSeek says
Alexander Butler28 January 2025 11:57

