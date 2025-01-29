DeepSeek AI - live: White House ‘looking at’ national security implications of Chinese AI breakthrough
DeepSeek says its AI model is similar to US giants like OpenAI, despite fears of censorship around issues sensitive to Beijing
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
U.S. officials are looking at the national security implications of China’s new AI chatbot DeepSeek, after it shook up the tech sector.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the National Security Council would review the app’s implications, as she echoed President Donald Trump’s sentiments that DeepSeek was a “wake-up call to the American AI industry”.
She added that the White House was working to “ensure American AI dominance”.
DeepSeek’s app rocketed to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts over the weekend after its release last week.
Like OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, DeepSeek functions by answering questions and generating text in response to user queries.
However, uses have raised concerns about the app’s blatant censorship of sensitive issues like Tiananmen Square, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Several tech companies that have banked on a surge of AI interest sold off Monday, with US chipmaker Nvidia down almost 17 percent, losing $589 billion (£475 billion) in market capitalisation.
However, Nvidia shares were up around 5 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday in a sign the company’s shares are set to rebound.
Taiwan is part of China, DeepSeek says
DeepSeek also maintains in its responses that Taiwan has been an “inalienable part of China’s territory since ancient times.”
As many users testing the chatbot pointed out, in its response to queries about Taiwan’s sovereignty, the AI strangely uses the first-person pronoun “we” while sharing the Chinese Communist Party’s stance.
“We firmly believe that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, through joint efforts of all Chinese sons and daughters, the complete reunification of the motherland is an unstoppable historical trend,” DeepSeek replies.
Starmer’s 50-point plan for artificial intelligence revealed
Labour continues to set its sights on AI innovation in the UK, as earlier this month Keir Starmer greenlit a plan to use the immigration system to recruit a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and loosen up data mining regulations to help Britain lead the world in the new technology.
The recruitment of thousands of new AI experts by the government and private sector is part of a 50-point plan to transform Britain with the new technology.
Full report here:
Starmer’s 50-point plan for artificial intelligence revealed
New government plan involves training the next generation of AI experts at UK universities, changing immigration rules to bring in AI experts now, revising data mining rules to make the UK more competitive, and building huge data centres
Who is DeepSeek’s founder Liang Wenfeng?
Liang Wenfeng, the 39-year-old founder of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, has become the face of China’s tech industry despite historically keeping a low profile.
He has primarily kept out of the public eye, although in an interview with Chinese media last year, he said: “Our principle is not to lose money, nor to make huge profits … our starting point is not to take advantage of the opportunity to make a fortune, but to be at the forefront of technology and promote the development of the entire ecosystem.”
As well as founding the startup, Liang co-founded quantitative hedge fund High-Flyer which funds DeepSeek.
China’s new DeepSeek AI refuses to answer these questions, experts warn
Chinese company DeepSeek’s breakthrough artificial intelligence model refuses to answer several questions that Beijing would deem sensitive, multiple users have flagged on social media.
Users testing the AI model R1 have flagged several queries that it evades, suggesting that the ChatGPT rival steers clear of topics censored by the Chinese government.
Read the full report from Vishwam Sankaran here:
The questions China’s new DeepSeek AI refuses to answer
AI nudges users to ‘talk about something else’ when asked to elaborate on topics deemed sensitive in China
Downing Street doubles down on AI innovation
DeepSeek’s development shows why the UK must “go furthering faster to remove barriers for innovation” in the AI sector, says Downing Street.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “The rapid development and breakthrough of new AI models demonstrates exactly why the UK is so focused on AI and why we need to go further and faster to remove barriers to innovation here to make the UK a more competitive market.
“And whilst we’ve already got the third largest AI market in the world, we’ve got an opportunity to get ahead and do more, and that’s what our AI Opportunities action plan is all about.”
How DeepSeek devastated the US tech industry
How DeepSeek devastated the US tech industry
Nvidia suffered the biggest-ever market value drop in history, writes Anthony Cuthbertson, with the Chinese startup inflicting more than $1 trillion in total losses
U.S. markets up after DeepSeek takes Wall Street by storm
U.S. stock markets finished higher on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite appearing to recover losses after DeepSeek took Wall Street by storm.
The rebound follows a sharp sell-off fuelled by the startup’s rise and an apparent market ripple effect throughout Big Tech.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.77 points, or 0.3 percent, ending at 44,850.35, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The S&P 500 was up 55.42 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish at 6,067.70.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 391.75 points, or above 2 percent, to finish at 19,733.59.
DeepSeek enters ‘holiday mode’ for Lunar New Year
DeepSeek has gone quiet a week after it made waves across the Atlantic.
The company made its last update at midnight on Monday, the day before Luna New Year’s Eve, with the launch of its first multimodal model, Janus-Pro, an image generation model that has outperformed OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 according to the company’s benchmark tests.
Founder Liang Wenfend and the start-up’s young scientists have reportedly shunned public attention as the week-long New Year holiday begins, according to South China Morning Post.
White House ‘looking at’ national security implications of DeepSeek
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the National Security Council would review the app’s national security implications.
“This is a wake-up call to the American AI industry,” she said, adding the White House was working to “ensure American AI dominance”.
UK Technology Secretary calls on people to “make their own choices” about DeepSeek
UK technology secretary Peter Kyle said that people “need to make their own choices about this right now, because we haven’t had time to fully understand it.”
He told the News Agents podcast: “This is a Chinese model that … has censorship built into it.
“So, it doesn’t have the kind of freedoms you would expect from other models at the moment. But of course, people are going to be curious about this.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments