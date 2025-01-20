Crypto - live: Trump and Melania spark cryptocurrency frenzy with coin launches as Bitcoin booms
Incoming president tells fans to ‘have fun’ with new digital currencies
The price of bitcoin has hit an all-time high ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, as he and his wife launched their own cryptocurrencies.
Trump has promised to promote digital currencies during his presidency, suggesting that he will loosen regulations and help booster their adoption.
But as his presidency approached, he also offered more specific support to the cryptocurrency market. After the launch of his own $TRUMP coin, his wife launched her own $MELANIA competitor – the combination of which led to volatility in the cryptocurrency market.
Trump launched his own coin on Friday night, marketing it with a picture of himself holding a fist up superimposed over the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT,” a reference to his response to an assassination attempt at a political rally in July.
In promoting the meme coin, Mr Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!”
Bitcoin price hits all-time high amid Trump-fuelled frenzy
As the incoming president arrives, the overall crypto market has gained half a trillion dollars. Bitcoin is at record highs. And people have invested billions in the memecoins of Trump and his wife.
Here’s the latest, from Anthony Cuthbertson.
Excitement comes ahead of Trump inauguration
The excitement in the cryptocurrency market comes as the world prepares for Donald Trump to become president again in just a few hours.
.... to The Independent’s live coverage of the cryptocurrency market, which has been sent into a frenzy by Trump’s inauguration – and the launch of his and his wife’s memecoins.
