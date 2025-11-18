What is Cloudflare? The invisible service behind today’s mass internet issues
Cloudflare, a company that invisibly holds up much of the internet, became a lot better known on Tuesday morning.
The company is one of the many huge web infrastructure providers that allow websites to serve their pages to users. As with other similar firms – such as Amazon Web Services – they mostly remain unseen, until something goes wrong.
That happened on Tuesday morning, when many of the world’s biggest websites stopped loading as normal. Visitors to X, formerly known as Twitter, and other sites instead saw a message from Cloudflare itself.
It told them that there had been an error, that the company’s systems were not working properly, and that they should “try again in a few minutes”.
Cloudflare describes itself as “one of the world’s largest networks”, with “millions of internet properties”. “Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers, and anyone with an Internet presence boast faster, more secure websites and apps thanks to Cloudflare,” its website says.
It does that through a whole array of products. But its most famous and central offering is a set of technologies that ensure websites can stay online when they are receiving high amounts of traffic – whether that is coming from an unusually high number of visitors, or an attack designed to take the website down.
In the simplest form of the internet, a computer asks for a website and is provided the data by a server, which is then loaded on the screen. But in those simple setups the servers may become overwhelmed by requests, and run slowly or break entirely as a result.
Cloudflare and similar companies instead sit between the computers and the original websites themselves. Those internet infrastructure providers can then use their more resilient data centres to provide websites quickly and reliably.
That means, however, that problems at companies such as Cloudflare can take down websites quickly. And because they offer those tools to such an array of different websites, problems can quickly knock down a variety of seemingly unconnected different pages.
That is what happened last month, when another web infrastructure provider – Amazon Web Services, or AWS – suffered a similar outage. In both cases, those companies are usually invisible because they are simply providing the websites that people want to visit – but they suddenly become more conspicuous when they stop working.
