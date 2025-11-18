What is Cloudflare? The invisible service behind today’s mass internet issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cloudflare, a company that invisibly holds up much of the internet, became a lot better known on Tuesday morning.

The company is one of the many huge web infrastructure providers that allow websites to serve their pages to users. As with other similar firms – such as Amazon Web Services – they mostly remain unseen, until something goes wrong.

That happened on Tuesday morning, when many of the world’s biggest websites stopped loading as normal. Visitors to X, formerly known as Twitter, and other sites instead saw a message from Cloudflare itself.

It told them that there had been an error, that the company’s systems were not working properly, and that they should “try again in a few minutes”.

Cloudflare describes itself as “one of the world’s largest networks”, with “millions of internet properties”. “Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers, and anyone with an Internet presence boast faster, more secure websites and apps thanks to Cloudflare,” its website says.

It does that through a whole array of products. But its most famous and central offering is a set of technologies that ensure websites can stay online when they are receiving high amounts of traffic – whether that is coming from an unusually high number of visitors, or an attack designed to take the website down.

In the simplest form of the internet, a computer asks for a website and is provided the data by a server, which is then loaded on the screen. But in those simple setups the servers may become overwhelmed by requests, and run slowly or break entirely as a result.

Cloudflare and similar companies instead sit between the computers and the original websites themselves. Those internet infrastructure providers can then use their more resilient data centres to provide websites quickly and reliably.

That means, however, that problems at companies such as Cloudflare can take down websites quickly. And because they offer those tools to such an array of different websites, problems can quickly knock down a variety of seemingly unconnected different pages.

That is what happened last month, when another web infrastructure provider – Amazon Web Services, or AWS – suffered a similar outage. In both cases, those companies are usually invisible because they are simply providing the websites that people want to visit – but they suddenly become more conspicuous when they stop working.