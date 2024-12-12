King lauds ‘fantastic’ AI tool at Apple headquarters in Battersea Power Station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King said Apple’s new artificial intelligence (AI) tool is “fantastic” as he was shown around the tech brand’s headquarters.

Charles met Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, and young people who have been part of programmes run by The King’s Trust, at the decommissioned Battersea Power Station in central London on Thursday.

Naomi Spence, a 20-year-old marketing student at the University of Brighton, showed the King how she uses Apple’s AI called Apple Intelligence to improve her written work and enhance digital sketches.

She showed him how the tool can transform basic sketches into detailed drawings.

“Oh god. It’s not fair really,” the King joked. “Fantastic. You’re very expert with it.”

The King also unveiled a plaque outside Battersea Power Station with Mr Cook and Brit Award-winning singer Raye who sang Christmas songs to excited crowds.

Earlier, the King was shown around the Curated Makers Christmas Market inside Battersea Power Station and met independent retailers.

He was welcomed outside with music from the Battersea Power Station Community Choir in the December drizzle.

“You must be frozen, you will need a stiff drink,” he told singers.

The King met Rita Kelly, a retired typist who worked in the Power Station in the 1950s before being shown around the market by its founder Megan Jones.

The owner of Persian jewellery brand Ava and Azar gave the King a brooch and Charles complimented makers on their skills and initiative as he reflected on his own attempts at making pottery during his school days.

Charles shared his green credentials as he spoke to the owner of skincare brand My Skin Feels and asked about the recyclable packaging.

He spoke to stall holders at Golden Grass, a brand which weaves jewellery from Brazilian golden grass, and said: “You must have incredibly dexterous fingers, I’m very impressed.”

The King then unveiled a plaque to mark his visit to the power station before meeting Mr Cook.

Cheers and claps echoed in the atrium of Apple’s UK headquarters as the King and Mr Cook greeted Apple staff.

Starstruck schoolchildren from St George’s CE Primary School, just a stone’s throw away in Battersea, were in awe of the King, who asked them about when their Christmas holidays will begin.

The pupils’ artwork was later projected on the power station’s chimneys as Raye serenaded crowds with her take on Christmas hits and traditional songs including O Holy Night.

The King also met Cush Jumbo, the actress who starred in Apple TV’s thriller series Criminal Record.

He was greeted by alumni of The King’s Trust’s programmes which partner with Apple for technology workshops.

Outside Battersea Power Station, the King and Mr Cook took to the stage, where Mr Cook told crowds about the “remarkable and storied history” of the building.

He said: “At Apple we are honoured to call it (Battersea Power Station) our home in the UK and we are so grateful to His Majesty for visiting us.

“Apple has been proud to partner with The King’s Trust since 2019.”

He thanked the King for his “lifelong commitment to philanthropy” before Charles unveiled a plaque marking his visit to Apple HQ.

The King then met Raye and watched her perform with her band.

“What an honour it is to be in the presence of His Majesty,” Raye said.

“This is all very exciting and very scary.”