The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
PlayStation’s Black Friday deals include consoles at lowest ever price
The PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro and PlayStation Portal are at their lowest price this week for Black Friday
- 1PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’Read review£430 £2902PS5 ProRead review£700 £590
- 3PlayStation PortalRead review£200 £1804PS VR2Read review£400 £300
- 5PS5 DualSense controllerRead review£65 £456PS5 Slim digital editionRead review£479 £379
- 7PS5 Slim disc edition with ‘NBA 2K26’Read review£470 £3898'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition'Read review£43 £26
- 9'EA Sports FC 26'Read review£57 £3810PlayStation 5 and 'Battlefield 6' bundleRead review£430
- 11PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part II remasteredRead review£45 £21
Gamers, the wait is over: Black Friday 2025 is just four days away, but the PS5 digital edition console is already at its lowest price ever. The sale event officially kicks off on 28 November, but Sony has rolled out its PS5 Black Friday deals early, and every console and accessory, plus plenty of PS5 games, are on sale.
The gaming giant has announced mega Black Friday price cuts for the PS5 Slim digital edition, dropping to just £280 for the very first time. The PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim disc editions also get a £90 price cut for the big event. And that’s not all – the price of the PlayStation Portal has also dropped by £20, with additional discounts on the PS VR2, DualSense controllers and PlayStation’s range of gaming earbuds and headsets.
A new PS5 Slim digital edition Fortnite bundle will also be released for just £294.99 during the sale. The discounts will be available at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, Currys, Argos and more. As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ll be rounding up every PS5 deal as it goes live, from consoles and bundles to PS5 accessories and PlayStation games the IndyBest team has tested. Start your engines.
Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog
The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:
- PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26: Was £485.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk
- PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk
- PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £589, Argos.co.uk
- PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299, Argos.co.uk
- PlayStation 5 and Battlefield 6 bundle: Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk
For more sales and savings, read IndyBest’s comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect
1PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’
The PS5 Slim digital edition console has plummeted to just £289.99 for Black Friday, but to sweeten the dela even further, Argos is throwing in a free copy of EA Sports FC 26. The game usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.
2PS5 Pro
The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. It features 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling. The PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. You can currently save a cool £100 on the console at Amazon as well as Argos.
3PlayStation Portal
The PlayStation Portal has just received its first price cut – ever. The remote player, which originally let you stream games from your PS5 direct to the handheld, was improved by Sony earlier this year. The gaming giant added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home, as long as you’ve got a strong internet connection. While it’s only £20 off, the PlayStation Portal really never gets a discount, so it’s worth taking advantage of now.
4PS VR2
Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”.
He added: “PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”
5PS5 DualSense controller
You can save 31 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller ahead of Black Friday at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”
6PS5 Slim digital edition
Argos has also slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £290 this Black Friday. That means you can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.
7PS5 Slim disc edition with ‘NBA 2K26’
Basketball fans can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal, at just £389. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition, which comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.
8'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition'
While some of the best console deals will land on Black Friday itself, you don’t need to wait until the sales weekend to take advantage of PS5 game discounts. Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and you can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his round-up of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."
9'EA Sports FC 26'
Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. Amazon’s Black Friday sales have officially kicked off, and you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.
10PlayStation 5 and 'Battlefield 6' bundle
With the PS5 disc edition (was £479, now £379, Currys.co.uk) and Battlefield 6 (was £58.99, now £52, Currys.co.uk) both reduced ahead of Black Friday, this bundle deal only saves you £1 compared with buying the console and game separately. But if you were planning to buy both anyway, this bundle makes it easier to grab the pair of savings in one go.
11PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part II remastered
The second instalment in The Last of Us series is less than half price for Black Friday on Amazon. A cross between a video game and a movie series, culture writer Louis Chilton called the story “a bleak and beautiful triumph”, while being visually and immersively “unparalleled”.
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 28 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but you don’t need to wait until then to nab a discount. Deals have already started and will continue right through until Cyber Monday (1 December) and beyond to Boxing Day sales. If you’ve got a PS5 on your wishlist, keep checking back on this page, as I’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live. I’ll also be updating sale prices and removing old deals, so you can be sure only the best, freshest PS5 offers will be included here.
Why you can trust us to find the best PS5 deals this Black Friday
Alex has been covering the PS5 since it launched in 2020, leading The Independent’s PS5 stock tracker and helping thousands of readers grab a console. He knows what makes a good PS5 discount and what price cuts you should ignore, helping you save money this Black Friday.