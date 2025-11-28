Black Friday has finally landed and the gaming deals are coming in thick and fast. If you’ve been holding out for the perfect moment to upgrade your setup, this is it. Sony has kicked off its PS5 Black Friday bonanza in style, with discounts sweeping across consoles, bundles, accessories and a stack of top-rated PS5 games.

Whether you’ve had your eye on the PS5 Slim, the more powerful PS5 Pro or a disc edition for your physical-game collection, they’re all getting the Black Friday treatment. Even better, accessories that never seem to drop in price – think the PlayStation Portal, DualSense controllers and PS VR2 – are getting in on the action, too. It’s pretty much a gamer’s wishlist wiped clean in one go.

There are fresh bundles popping up as well, including new PS5 Slim sets paired with blockbuster titles such as EA Sports FC 26. So, whether you’re upgrading from an older console or jumping into PlayStation for the first time, you’re getting far more bang for your buck than usual.

You’ll find these offers at all the big retailers – PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, Currys, Argos and more. And, as The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ll be gathering every standout PS5 deal as they drop. Controllers at the ready.

The best PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26 : Was £485.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £485.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £529.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk PlayStation 5 and Battlefield 6 bundle: Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk

Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk PlayStation Portal: Was £199, now £178, Very.co.uk

PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

The PS5 Slim digital edition console has plummeted to just £289.99 for Black Friday, but to sweeten the deal even further, Argos is throwing in a free copy of EA Sports FC 26. The game usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. It features 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling. The PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. You can currently save a cool £130 on the console at Amazon as well as Argos.

Like the PS5 Slim digital edition console, Argos is also bundling in FC 26 completely free. You can also buy a refurbished one for £639 at Back Market, which will save you £30.

PlayStation Portal: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Argos.co.uk

The PlayStation Portal has just received its first price cut – ever. The remote player, which originally let you stream games from your PS5 direct to the handheld, was improved by Sony earlier this year. The gaming giant added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home, as long as you’ve got a strong internet connection. While it’s only £20 off, the PlayStation Portal really never gets a discount, so it’s worth taking advantage of now.

PS VR2: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”.

Steve called the device an excellent VR headset

He added: “PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save 34 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller with this Black Friday deal at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

PS5 Slim edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Argos has also slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £290 this Black Friday. That means you can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.

Basketball fans can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal of just £379 at Currys. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition, which comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.

'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition': Was £42.99, now £25.99, Argos.co.uk

You can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his round-up of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."

'EA Sports FC 26': Was £69.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. And you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Typically, most brands and retailers kick off their Black Friday sale in the weeks before or on 28 November, and their sales continue over the weekend and into the following Monday (Cyber Monday, which falls on 1 December. This gives you plenty of time to snap up a deal, not to mention we'll be doing a lot of the hard work for you, rounding up the latest and best offers in our dedicated guides.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Whereas Black Friday used to be all about in-store shopping for home items – think sofas, white goods and other major purchases – Cyber Monday was the day to hunt for online tech bargains like laptops, phones and TVs. But things have changed. With tech discounts and early offers now running throughout November, Cyber Monday has evolved into more of a final flourish to the Black Friday weekend than a separate event. That said, fresh deals can still appear – but the best approach is to snap up a great price on something you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular items sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

It pays to be shop savvy, so I’d always recommend checking prices across different retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal. It’s also well worth bookmarking Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel.

Our shopping experts have decades of Black Friday experience between them, so feel free to bookmark our hand-selected Black Friday deal guides for pick of the best deals on our tried and tested top-rated products.

