Retro Barbie Phone to support ‘digital detox’ goes on sale

A new mobile phone inspired by Barbie and designed to offer users a digital detox has been launched by phone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD).

The HMD Barbie Phone has gone on sale for £99, offering support for calls and texts, but no social media access, and comes with digital wellbeing tips and replaceable covers, as well as a basic camera.

The flip phone has been designed in partnership with Mattel and also comes with a range of stick-on crystals and “retro” Barbie stickers to allow users to fully customise their phone.

HMD said research showed more and more young people were open to taking a digital detox from their smartphone by switching to a more basic feature phone reminiscent of the mobile phones of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer at HMD, said: “In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops.

“This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.

“Barbie is as popular as she’s ever been, and feature phones are continuing to go from strength to strength – we’re bringing two brilliant things together.

“We cannot wait for people to get their hands on the device and take a holiday from their smartphone.”

Ruth Henriquez, head of licensing at Mattel in Europe, said: “At Mattel we have an unwavering commitment to design and innovation and this exciting new phone is a great example of that, tapping into important insights into how people want to limit their screen time.

“HMD has created amazing Easter eggs which will make the user experience even more special and playful, sure to delight Barbie fans all over the world.”

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said although the idea of a digital detox was becoming more popular, it remained a “niche” part of the phone market.

I’d imagine quite a few people will be tempted to buy it as a bit of fun, but in reality everyone is so dependent on their smartphones that anything more than the odd day of detox will be a stretch Ben Wood, CCS Insight

“The Barbie phone taps into the current digital detox trend with a fun design that could have broad appeal,” he said.

“I’d imagine quite a few people will be tempted to buy it as a bit of fun, but in reality everyone is so dependent on their smartphones that anything more than the odd day of detox will be a stretch.

“HMD should be applauded for adding a bit of fun to the humble ‘dumb phone’. Everyone I’ve shown the phone to loves the idea and the design. It’s a very eye-catching product that definitely turns heads.

“Some may think the dumb phone has reached the end of the line, but this year CCS Insight estimates that over 400,000 will be sold in the UK. That’s an attractive niche for a company like HMD.”