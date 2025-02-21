Apple pulls huge iPhone feature after UK government attempts to spy on users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has removed security features from iPhones in the UK, in a major and unprecedented move.

The change comes amid reports that the UK government had asked Apple to introduce a “backdoor” into its devices, which would allow intelligence agencies to spy on all of its users. That order is secret, meaning that neither Apple or the UK’s Home Office have commented on whether or not it exists, but both the BBC and the Wall Street Journal have reported on its existence.

Apple did not comment on whether the removal of the feature was related to those reports but said it was “gravely disappointed” that it would no longer be able to offer it in the UK.

“Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom,” it said in a statement. “As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will.”

Apple’s Advanced Data Protection feature lets users encrypt their personal data when it is stored online on the company’s servers. It means that when files such as photos or messages are backed up, not even Apple is able to see them, despite hosting them.