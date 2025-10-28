Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is preparing to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs from this week, according to reports.

The Seattle-based technology giant is reportedly seeking to reverse its hiring spree from during the peak of the pandemic.

Boss Andy Jassy had warned workers that a number of jobs in the business could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Amazon is expected to target divisions globally including human resources, operations, devices and services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to reports from Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.

AWS is the world’s largest cloud computing provider and offers a wide variety of services, including storage, databases, machine learning, and security tools.

Disruption to AWS led to outages across a wide range of internet services around the world last week, including HMRC and several banks in the UK.

Sources told the publications that the plans are part of efforts to cut costs and undo the firm’s major recruitment drive during the height of the pandemic when shoppers shifted their habits online.

The expected cuts will impact almost a 10th of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate workforce.

Amazon employs more than 1.5 million staff in total, with the majority in warehouse roles around the world. The company employs around 75,000 people in the UK.

It has been trimming roles across the business in recent years, with cuts affecting divisions such as devices, communications and podcasting.

In the UK, it revealed plans to shut all its Amazon Fresh grocery stores last month, putting up to 250 jobs at risk.

The proposed plans come after Mr Jassy said in June that the increased use of generative AI and AI agents, autonomous AI software systems, will reduce the size of its corporate workforce in the coming years.

In a note to employees, he said: “As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done.

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

Amazon has been contacted for comment.