Research explains why a simple life is likely to be a happier life

The key to happiness could be in cutting down on consumption and leading a simpler life, new research has suggested.

A study from scientists at the University of Otago found people are happier and more satisfied when adopting sustainable lifestyles and resisting the temptations of consumerism.

The survey of more than 1,000 New Zealanders found that a commitment to ‘voluntary simplicity’ boosted wellbeing by providing more opportunities for personal interaction and social connection. Researchers said initiatives like community gardens and lending platforms were more likely to be used by those leading less materialistic lives, and gave participants a sense of “fulfilment” and “meaning”.

The study also showed women were more likely to adopt a simple life than men, although scientists behind it said more research is needed to understand why.

All the participants had a median age of 45 and a median annual household income of $50,000 (around £30,000). Co-author associate professor Leah Watkins said despite consumer culture promoting happiness as being typically associated with high levels of income and the ability to buy expensive and luxury material possessions, their research showed the opposite.

“Research is clear that attitudes to, and experiences of, materialistic approaches to life do not lead to increases in happiness or wellbeing,” she said. “Nor do they lead to sustainable consumption necessary for planetary health.”

The paper, published in the Journal of Macromarketing, highlighted how simpler living led to greater community involvement and a greater sense of “meaning” for participants.

“It’s not directly the commitment to material simplicity that leads to wellbeing, but the psychological and emotional need fulfilment that derives from relationships, social connection, community involvement and a sense of living a purposeful and meaningful life,” co-author Professor Rob Aitken said.

“In a world where billionaire weddings are treated like state occasions and private yachts are the new status symbols, voluntary simplicity offers a quiet, powerful counter-narrative — one that values enough over excess, connection over consumption, and meaning over materialism.”

Research from the Harvard Study of Adult Development has previously suggested that close relationships maintained over time are at the crux of human happiness. The study has been tracking the lives of more than 1,000 people for over 85 years to discover trends in healthy ageing.

Team director Dr Waldinger previously told The Independent: “The people who were the happiest were the people who made sure they stayed in touch with friends, they saw friends, family, as compared with people who may have had perfectly good relationships that just kind of withered away from neglect.”

He said even small acts like sending someone a text, email, or calling are good ways to keep in touch and maintain connections that are essential to happiness.

“Just like physical fitness is something we have to keep doing to take care of our bodies, social fitness is something that maintains our relationships and keeps our relationships strong,” he added.

Previous studies found that taking time away from social media and the internet could also help boost mental health.