Winter Olympics 2026 LIVE: Team GB curling updates and controversy over penis injections ahead of Opening Ceremony
The Winter Olympics officially get underway on Friday 6 January with the Opening Ceremony
The Winter Olympics officially kick off today, with the Opening Ceremony celebrating the start of two weeks of the very best of winter sport.
The main Opening Ceremony takes place in Milan’s San Siro Stadium, one of the historic site’s final events before it is slated to be torn down.
But due to the spread-out nature of these Games - taking place all across northern Italy - there will also be athlete parades in the mountain clusters, including Cortina, where the curling, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge all take place.
This Opening Ceremony has taken ‘Harmony’ as its theme, and will celebrate the two main sites hosting this Games: Milan and Cortina, which also hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics.
Plenty of stars will be in action at tonight’s ceremony, and not just the athletes - Mariah Carey, legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, and Grammy-nominated pianist Lang Lang are all set to perform.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
Team GB impress in curling start
Despite the opening ceremony only taking place this evening, the Games themselves have already begun with Team GB in the curling.
The mixed doubles duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have won all of their matches having defeated Norway 8-6 on Wednesday evening before hammering Estonia 10-5 and clinching an 8-7 won over Czech Republic yesterday.
Following a 7-4 victory over Sweden this morning, the pair are back in action this afternoon and will face South Korea hoping to keep their winning run going.
Olympic hockey game postponed after virus outbreak
Here’s the full story behind Finland versus Canada’s postponement:
Olympic hockey game postponed after virus outbreak depletes roster
Olympic hockey game postponed after virus outbreak
A women’s hockey match has been postponed in the preliminary round after a stomach virus depleted Finland’s squad.
The match has been moved to February 12 after Finland were only able to practice with eight skaters and two goalies.
13 members of the squadwere either in quarantine or isolation because of a norovirus that began affecting the team on Tuesday night.
Finland had been scheduled to take on Canada but their opponents backed the decision to postpone saying: “On behalf of Hockey Canada and our team, we want to wish Team Finland a speedy recovery,
“Obviously, you worked four years to come to an Olympic Games, we know what it means to represent your country and to be in this incredible tournament,
“To fall sick and to have a group of athletes under the weather the way they are, we feel for them.”
Who will perform at the Opening Ceremony?
Plenty of stars will be in action at tonight’s ceremony, and not just the athletes.
Mariah Carey is set to headline, although it’s not yet been revealed if she will perform “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, with rumours circulating that she will perform a well-known song in Italian.
Andrea Bocelli, one of Italy’s most internationally renowned singers, will return to the Olympic stage after previously performing at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Winter Games in Turin. Over the course of his operatic career, the celebrated tenor has earned five Grammy Award nominations.
Grammy-nominated pianist Lang Lang, known for “ushering classical music back into the 21st century,” will also be returning to the Olympics this year after previously performing at the opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Games.
The likes of Snoop Dogg, who is Team USA’s first honorary coach and also part of NBC’s coverage team, will also make an appearance.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?
TNT Sports and streaming service discovery+ will broadcast every moment of the Winter Olympics, and will provide coverage of and build-up to the Opening Ceremony from 5.30pm GMT.
Viewers in the UK can also watch the Opening Ceremony live on the BBC. Coverage begins on BBC Two at 6:30pm GMT and will run until 10pm.
The ceremony begins at 7pm GMT.
Winter Olympics opening ceremong
The Winter Olympics officially kick off today, with the Opening Ceremony celebrating the start of two weeks of the very best of winter sport.
The main Opening Ceremony takes place in Milan’s San Siro Stadium, one of the historic site’s final events before it is slated to be torn down.
But due to the spread-out nature of these Games - taking place all across northern Italy - there will also be athlete parades in the mountain clusters, including Cortina, where the curling, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge all take place.
This Opening Ceremony has taken ‘Harmony’ as its theme, and will celebrate the two main sites hosting this Games: Milan and Cortina, which also hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Though the Games have already begun tonight sees the official opening ceremony of the winter sports festival ahead of two weeks of intense sporting action.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT so we’ll have all the updates from Milan before it kicks off.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks