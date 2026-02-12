Winter Olympics live: Ukrainian disqualified over banned war tribute helmet and Team GB’s Weston and Wyatt in skeleton action
Vladyslav Heraskevych has defied the IOC’s rules in an effort to pay tribute to compatriots killed during the war with Russia
Vladyslav Heraskevych has been banned from the Winter Olympics after defying the IOC’s rules in an effort to pay tribute to compatriots killed during the war with Russia.
The skeleton star will not join Team GB athletes Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt on the ice as the men’s skeleton gets underway, with medal hopes high after a disappointing start for Great Britain overall in Milano-Cortina.
The men and women also go in the curling later on Thursday, hoping to generate momentum after Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were left devastated as they missed out on a Winter Olympics medal and the chance to end a three-decade wait for figure skating gold by emulating the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
Fear and Gibson, fresh from a fourth podium finish in as many years at the annual European Championships, came into the free dance final as major contenders and in position to challenge for the podium. But an error-strewn display saw them tumble down the rankings, as Team GB’s search for a first medal of the 2026 Games goes on.
Follow all the latest updates from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below:
Ukrainian disqualified from Winter Olympics after wearing banned war tribute helmet
Here is the full story on Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych, who has been disqualifed by the IOC and had his accreditation revoked over his insistence on wearing his ‘memory helmet’ in honour of his compatriots who have been killed.
Ukrainian disqualified from Winter Olympics over war tribute helmet
Second heat at 10.08
The men race again this morning, with the second heat getting underway at 10.08am GMT.
This time the athletes will go in reverse order of the standings from heat 1, from slowest to quickest, meaning GB’s Weston will go last.
Former Olympian John Jackson: 'Remembrance is really important to all veterans'
BBC commentator and former Olympic bobsledder John Jackson as asked about the situation with Heraskevych.
He said: “For me, being military and now a veteran, remembrance is really important to all veterans.
“We have all lost friends and colleagues in conflict and we all know someone who isn’t here and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“I support him in what he was trying to achieve. It is really important to remember those who have given their life for something that ultimately doesn’t need to happen.”
Weston leads after heat 1
All 24 athletes competing today have gone, with the notable absence of Heraskevych, who is listed as ‘DSQ’ for disqualified on the official list of athletes.
The top five remains the same. Weston was first to go and set the time to beat... and no one managed to beat it. Teammate Marcus Wyatt is in seventh place, +0.31 behind the world champion.
1. Weston, Great Britain 56.21
2. Jungk, Germany +0.06
3. Badnis, Italy +0.16
4. Grotheer, Germany +0.18
5. Chen, China +0.22
Artist who decorated Heraskevych's helmet says 'the world is becoming more apathetic every day'
Irina Protz, a Kyiv-based artist Irina Protz who has known Heraskevych since he was a child, decorated his helmet.
She said: “The world is becoming more apathetic every day.
“That is why I took on this work to remind the world that we had athletes who could have been here.”
Only four athletes left
Only four to go in this skeleton heat 1. Here’s how the leaderboard looks
1. Weston, Great Britain 56.21
2. Jungk, Germany +0.06
3. Badnis, Italy +0.16
4. Grotheer, Germany +0.18
5. Chen, China +0.22
Tight at the top!
Kirsty Coventry on Heraskevych
IOC president Kirsty Coventry had a meeting with Heraskevych this morning. She was in tears as she spoke to reporters afterwards. “It’s a message of memory and no one is disagreeing with that,” Coventry said. The IOC added that it made its decision “with regret.”
Weston remains in the lead
So far Axel Jungk is the closest threat to Weston’s time, +0.06 in second place.
Norway’s Rasmus Vestergaard Johansen goes 0.61 slower than the Briton.
Lizzy Yarnold: IOC "owes Heraskevych an apology"
Great Britain’s double Olympic gold medallist in skeleton, Lizzy Yarnold, was asked on BBC commentary about Heraskevych’s qualification.
She said: “It’s actually quite shocking. Lots of the sliding community have been in contact straight away. There is shock and confusion.
“Taking away his accreditation means he now needs to leave the Olympic Games. The reaction to something which was an act of memorial, incredibly emotionally important to him. I'm quite shocked. I think the IOC owe him an apology. I think this was the wrong decision. He was also a medal contender for the race. He's a phenomenal athlete.”
Keisinger drops down the ranks
Germany’s Felix Keisinger is neck and neck with Weston in the top half but again loses time in the second, finishing in provisional fifth, 0.23 seconds down.
He looks happy nonetheless, smiling and waving to the crowd.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks