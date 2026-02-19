USA vs Canada ice hockey final live: Women’s teams face off for Winter Olympics gold in grudge match
The world’s top two teams compete in the latest instalment in a bitter US-Canada rivalry
The women’s ice hockey tournament at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics comes to a head today as the USA and Canada face off for gold in a blockbuster grudge match.
The two teams are the most dominant in the world and have contested six of the seven Olympic finals, as well as 23 of 24 World Championship finals.
Canada are the reigning Olympic champions, claiming their fifth title in Beijing 2022, but the USA romped to a 5-0 victory in the group stage to take the advantage into Thursday’s grudge match.
The US hammered Sweden 5-0 too in their semi-final to make the showpiece event, improving to a 6-0 record and an impressive 31-1 scoring record.
Meanwhile Canada saw off Switzerland 2-1, with three-time gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin scoring twice to become the all-time leading goalscorer in women’s Olympic competition.
Team GB react to heartbreaking curling exit
Team GB’s women curlers have been chatting to the BBC about that heartbreaking exit just now.
Skip Sophie Jackson said: “We wanted to get that win today and wait and see what happens. I'm so, so proud of the team, so proud of the girls. We had a tough start to the week and we did the best we could. I think we were the best team out there by the end of the round robin but unfortunately we just left it too late.”
Sophie Sinclair added: “It was super fun. Our aim at the start of the week was just to go out and enjoy it. It's a lot of our first times. We all had the best time ever and that's why we're so gutted because we just wanted more time on the ice. I'm super proud of the team.
Jen Dodds said: “Four years ago, we got through on 5-4. It's one of those things that unfortunately we didn't get through this time. I'm so proud of the girls, we know we have so much resilience but we've shown that this week and we just fought for everything out there. Every shot we were together, all the way, we're so supportive, we celebrated all the shots and I couldn't be prouder of these girls.”
Sophie Morrison said: “Everyone's been absolutely amazing. I think we really felt the support behind us. Everyone's really got behind us and we couldn't be more grateful for everyone back home and here in the crowd.”
On supporting the men’s team in the semi-finals this evening, Jackson said: “Of course, we'll definitely be here to support the boys tonight. We've got their backs all the way. We know what they can do when they're under pressure and in a championship, so best of luck to them tonight and we'll be cheering very hard.”
Heartbreak for Team GB
It’s heartbreaking for Team GB. They were so close to snatching a semi-final spot. Sophie Jackson’s rink were the form team by the end of the round robin but fell agonisingly short.
They finish with a 5-4 record but were one win short of a top-four spot. They’ll have to wait four more years for another Olympic shot.
It was almost cruel the way that Switzerland gave them some hope at the end but the US snatched that away. Gutting.
Women's curling: USA WIN TO KNOCK GB OUT
Tabitha Peterson, who has struggled at points this tournament, with the draw to win it. They sweep hard, they sweep hard! It’s curling, does it have enough...
Yes it does but it’s still rolling! Has it gone too far, it’s at the back of the four-foot? Too far?
No! The stone juuuuust holds on. There’s handshakes and by the barest of margins USA score one in the extra end and snatch a 7-6 victory over Switzerland to reach the semi-finals.
TEAM GB ARE OUT - in the cruellest of fashion!
Women's curling: All down to final stone
Screams of “SWEEP HARD” from the US as Tabitha Peterson puts her penultimate stone in a decent position at the top of the four foot.
Alina Paetz’s final stone for Switzerland. What shot will she leave Peterson with the hammer? Long discussion - there’s nothing in the very centre of the house but there’s no clear path there at all.
Paetz slides her stone down the ice, catches the US stone and removes it, which leaves Switzerland shot.
USA have to draw into the button and there’s a path down the left-hand side. Can Peterson make it? If she does, USA are into the semi-finals, if not then Team GB are through... This is huge.
Women's curling: US timeout at the death
Decent takeout of one Swiss stone by Cory Thiesse with her final stone but it’s still looking good for Switzerland - two stones left each.
Alina Paetz - who made that great shot to send this match to an extra end - tries to draw into the house with the penultimate stone but it’s a shade short. Opening for USA?
The US take their timeout to discuss options. It’s messy with three Swiss stones and one US stone bunched at the top of the four-foot. It wouldn’t be an easy draw on to the button if it comes down to it for US skip Tabitha Peterson.
Women's curling: Switzerland 6-6 USA (extra end)
Switzerland take their timeout with three stones left. The US just missed an attempt to take out both guards for the second straight time. Mistakes are creeping in and the Swiss have set this end up well.
US might have to make a Hollywood shot at some point to win this.
Women's curling: Tensions rising in extra end
A couple of mistakes from the American third and fourth and heading to the final four stones each, you’d say it’s advantage Switzerland - lying shot and having that stone hidden by the guards.
USA have the hammer of course but this is far from a sure thing for the Americans. Twenty minutes ago they looked home and hosed but now...
Women's curling: Switzerland score three to force extra end and keep GB hopes alive!
DRAMA! UNBELIEVABLE! The Swiss set it up in the final end and it’s a mediocre final stone from US skip Tabitha Peterson.
It gives Swiss skip Alina Paetz a shot at flicking away the American stone int he centre of the house to score three... AND SHE DOES! What a shot!
Whoops and cheers as Switzerland score three to make it 6-6 and we’re heading to an extra end.
The US blew it from a dominant position against GB yesterday, surely they won’t do the same again today? They still have the hammer in the extra end but nerves will be jangling. If the Swiss do this, then Team GB will take the fourth semi-final spot.
Women's curling: GB beat Italy 7-3
And that’s it! GB manage to keep removing Italian stones from the house giving them no chance of getting the four they need.
With one stone left, the Italians opt to shake hands and Great Britain win 7-3. All eyes on the USA v Switzerland game.
GB need a miraculous final end from the Swiss to overturn a three-point deficit if they want to reach the semi-finals. It’s looking bleak...
Women's curling: USA in control to break GB hearts
Switzerland in the last-chance saloon. US skip Tabitha Peterson with a lovely double takeout with her penultimate stone but she’s forced to try and draw into the house for just one with her last.
She manages it, so USA lead 6-3 heading into the final end. Switzerland need at least three in the last to keep GB in this Winter Olympics. If the US see it out then it’s all over for Sophie Jackson’s rink.
