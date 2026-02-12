Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie Diggins of Team USA battled through a painful injury to claim bronze Thursday in the women’s 10‑kilometer interval start.

The race was dominated by Sweden’s Frida Karlsson as she won her second gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Diggins, racing in her final season, collapsed to the ground, shouting out in pain after finishing the freestyle race at the Milan Cortina Games and adding to her gold, silver and bronze career medal tally.

The 34-year-old American finished 49.7 seconds behind a Swedish one-two, with Karlsson clocking 22 minutes, 49.2 seconds. Ebba Andersson was second, 46.6 seconds behind the leader.

Diggins fell in the opening race, the Skiathlon, and bruised her ribs, the injury hurting her following performance in the individual sprint where she was eliminated in the heats.

open image in gallery Diggins clutched her ribs after finishing a quarterfinal of the cross-country skiing women's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 ( AP )

“When I crashed in the skiathlon I bruised my ribs and it is really painful,” Diggins said.

“Double poling is pretty tough right now so I’m doing the best I can. But it’s not my finest finishing stretch of my life.”

She said breathing deeply remained difficult though she was relieved the ribs were not worse.

“There’s just really not much you can do,” said the Minnesota native, who won gold in the women’s team sprint at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“I'm happy that they’re not sprained or broken because I’ve been there with sprained ribs. I know I can do it. It’s just a bummer.”

She said she was determined to push on in a frustrating start in her final Olympics.

“I’m just going to keep showing up and doing the best I can,” she said, "and just putting everything I have out there.”