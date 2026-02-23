Great Britain ‘a nation on the rise’ in winter sports after record-breaking Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Team GB’s Winter Olympians received a hero’s welcome at Gatwick Airport on Monday, with Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead declaring the nation "on the rise" in winter sports following their record-breaking exploits in Italy.

Great Britain celebrated its most successful Winter Olympics to date, securing five medals – three gold, a silver, and a bronze – at the Milan and Cortina Games.

Skeleton racer Matt Weston, proudly displaying his two gold medals and waving the Union Flag, led the athletes into the arrivals hall.

open image in gallery Matt Weston (left), Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale pose with their gold medals after arriving back in Great Britain (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Muirhead emphasised the significance of their achievements, stating: "To come away as the most successful (British) team at the Winter Olympics, coming away with the most-decorated male winter Olympian of all time in Matt Weston as well, it’s really special."

She added: "It just really comes down to the history-makers, the athletes. They have been incredible."

This marked a historic moment, as Team GB had never previously won multiple golds at a single Winter Olympics.

Weston’s individual triumph was complemented by a mixed skeleton title alongside Tabby Stoecker.

Further gold medals were secured by Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale in the mixed team snowboard cross.

The men’s curling team, led by Bruce Mouat, clinched a silver medal, while freestyle skier Zoe Atkin added a bronze in the women’s halfpipe on the final day.

open image in gallery Team GB had its most successful Winter Olympics ever ( PA Wire )

The emotional homecoming at Gatwick’s South Terminal saw friends, family, and pupils from St. John’s C of E Primary School in Caterham gather to greet the Olympians.

Muirhead, a Beijing 2022 curling gold medallist, concluded: "It’s the history-makers, the athletes – this is their moment and they deserve every single bit of it because they really have been an incredible team out in Italy."

Team GB will hope for more glory on the world stage when the Winter Paralympics get underway next month, with the opening ceremony taking place on 6 March.