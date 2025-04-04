Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Perhaps the most prestigious race of the horse racing calendar is just round the corner as attention turns towards the 2025 Grand National on April 5.

The William Hill Grand National offer gives new customers £30 in free bets to wager on the race, while one of the UK’s most reputable bookies is also running several promotions in line with those offered at most Grand National betting sites.

To this end, we’ve compiled a guide to all the William Hill Grand National offers, including information on the welcome offer, their various horse racing promotions and details on any William Hill Grand National free bets.

What is The William Hill Sign Up Offer?

William Hill is offering new customers £30 in Grand National free bets for signing up, depositing and betting £10 online.

New customers must use the William Hill promo code R30 during the registration process to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Next, bettors will need to deposit £10 using an eligible deposit method. PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and William Hill PLUS Card are all NOT valid.

A qualifying wager of £10 must then be placed on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. All virtual markets are excluded.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, customers will receive £30 in free bets to use on all sports, including the Grand National. The free bets are credited as 3x£10 free bet tokens.

Free bets expire within seven days, and they can be used by clicking the free bets button on your bet slip.

Is There a William Hill Promo Code for Grand National 2025?

Customers must use the William Hill promo code R30 to claim the Grand National offer.

New customers only need to click one of the links in this article before signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. You can use your Grand National free bets on any race.

William Hill Grand National Offers - Bet Boosts

William Hill Grand National offers include bet boosts, with Hills enhancing the odds on selected runners, races and markets during the National meeting.

Bet boosts will be available before and throughout the meeting with several boosts priced up by Hills each day.

William Hill Grand National Offers - Enhanced Specials

William Hill have priced up a wide range of specials bettors won’t find on any other horse racing betting sites.

These specials include odds on a specific trainer saddling the National winner, the number of finishers in the race and whether a Hills ambassador will be on board the winner.

William Hill Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

William Hill offer best odds guaranteed on the Grand National and all other races at the Aintree meeting.

Customers will receive the best possible price on any William Hill Grand National odds for bets placed from 8am on the day of the race. The guarantee means if your Grand National bet wins at a larger starting price than the odds you received when placing your bet, Hills will pay out at the bigger price.

This promotion applies to win bets and each-way bets on the National and other races.

William Hill Grand National Offers - Extra Places

One of William Hill’s standout Grand National betting offers is extra places, which offers customers more places than usual races for each-way bets.

The William Hill Grand National places offer allows customers to target horses with larger odds that might not necessarily win, but have a chance of placing.

The extra-place races on Hills are marked with a yellow and blue plus symbol, so look for them during the Grand National Festival.

William Hill Grand National Offers - Non-Runner Money Back (NRMB)

The first William Hill Grand National offer to be made available to UK punters in 2025 was their non-runner no bet promotion.

Bettors' selections will be voided if they don’t run in races with the NRMB promotion. Customers who place win or each-way wagers will receive their money back as cash. Accumulator bets with NRMB will have that portion of the bet voided.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When betting on the Grand National, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.