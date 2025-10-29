Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler misses Players Championship in Wigan after being caught in traffic

The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month’s finals in Minehead.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 October 2025 09:42 EDT
Littler will miss Wednesday’s event after getting stuck in traffic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Luke Littler will miss Wednesday’s Players Championship event in Wigan after a traffic jam caused the world number two to miss the registration cut-off.

The PA news agency understands the 18-year-old was stuck in road congestion and did not arrive in time for the strict 11am deadline.

The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month’s finals in Minehead after winning Players Championship 32 earlier this month.

Littler appeared to take the setback in stride, sharing a picture from inside the car to his Instagram story alongside the caption “back to bed it is, wonder who they’re going to call up?”

The Robin Park Leisure Centre meeting is the penultimate Players Championship event of the year.

