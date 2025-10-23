Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
NBA star arrested in sports gambling probe - months after being cleared by the league in betting scandal

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 23 October 2025 08:24 EDT
CELTICS-HEAT
CELTICS-HEAT (AP)

Miami Heat star Terry Rozier has been arrested as part of an investigation into sports betting, months after he was cleared in an internal investigation by the NBA.

The basketball star was arrested Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, according to ESPN.

The federal investigation, which has been rumbling along for almost a year, centers around unusual betting patterns surrounding Rozier’s play in a game when he was with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

Rozier was linked to the same probe that led to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter being banned for life from the NBA, facing criminal prosecution and eventually pleading guilty to committing wire fraud.

More follows ...

