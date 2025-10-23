Miami Heat star Terry Rozier has been arrested as part of an investigation into sports betting, months after he was cleared in an internal investigation by the NBA.
The basketball star was arrested Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, according to ESPN.
The federal investigation, which has been rumbling along for almost a year, centers around unusual betting patterns surrounding Rozier’s play in a game when he was with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.
Rozier was linked to the same probe that led to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter being banned for life from the NBA, facing criminal prosecution and eventually pleading guilty to committing wire fraud.
More follows ...
