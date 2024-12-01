Liverpool vs Man City: EPL fixture score and goal updates
Manchester City travel to Liverpool in the EPL as they try to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side in England’s premier soccer division
English Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Manchester City an Anfield today with the opportunity to open up an 11-point gap at the top of the table.
These two teams have come to define an era of the EPL over the last few years, though today is the first meeting between Pep Guardiola and new Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
And the situation could hardly be more different for each club, with Liverpool having been in superb form since its only loss of the season so far – against Nottingham Forest in September.
The Reds have won 14 of their last 15 matches, while Guardiola’s side are without a win in their last six games, having lost five and drawn one.
But despite a poor run of recent form, City has the chance to turn things around with a statement win at Anfield, with the possibility of cutting the gap to just five points while getting its season back on track.
You can follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates below:
Key battles: Gakpo v Walker
England international Walker has been an illustration of City’s ageing squad so far this season, and struggled at times last week against Spurs – most notably for all to see when Timo Werner breezed past him on the way to setting up Spurs’ fourth.
So how will the England right-back cope against the in-form Gakpo?
The Dutchman has seven goals and two assists over 19 games so far this season, and while he has less pace to threaten on the attack, his other attributes mean he could prove a problem for the right-back.
Key battles: Foden v Robertson
It was difficult to predict who Guardiola would deploy on the right wing today, but it looks like the Spaniard has gone with Foden, who may find a little more luck against Andy Robertson.
The Scot has been in mixed form of late, having given away a penalty in each of Liverpool’s last two games, and he could be the ‘weak’ link in an otherwise resolute defence.
Foden of course has the technical ability to cause Robertson some problems, but it may be that the more direct-minded Savinho was a better choice.
Key battles: Mo Salah v Nathan Ake
Mo Salah remains the Reds’ most effective attacking force, with 10 goals so far this season.
And today he comes up against Nathan Ake, with Josko Gvardiol having been dropped after being guilty of some defensive lapses of late.
The Dutchman will have to be at 100 per cent to contain Salah for the entire match – the winger has the most goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, with 16, and these goals and assists have been worth a league-high 17 points to the Reds.
Liverpool v City key battles: Haaland v Van Dijk and Gomez
With Ibrahima Konate out for the near future, today’s game sees the return of Joe Gomez to the Liverpool starting line-up.
Gomez and Van Dijk formed a formidable partnership a few seasons ago, so Liverpool fans will be hoping that the duo can return to the form of 2020 in order to reduce how much they miss the Frenchman while he’s out injured.
And it’ll be a tough first test for Gomez, with the England international set to line up against Erling Haaland.
Despite City’s recent woes, the Norwegian is still the league’s top scorer, with 10 goals so far.
Team news - Manchester City
Pep Guardiola swings the selection scythe with goalkeeper Ederson only on the bench as Stefan Ortega is given a big opportunity. Rico Lewis looks likely to occupy the Rodri role.
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Gundogan, Nunes; Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.
Team news - Liverpool
With no Ibrahima Konate, it is Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of a Liverpool defence that also includes Trent Alexander-Arnold. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both start in the front three.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Team news
Here’s a reminder of the early team news – line-ups will be announced in around five minutes.
For Liverpool, Konate has been ruled out while Conor Bradley, who went off holding his hamstring, could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right back is fit to start after returning to the bench against Real Madrid, while Jarrell Quansah or Joe Gomez will be required to partner Virgil van Dijk.
Elsewhere, Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after another excellent display - saving Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Madrid. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa remain out.
Pep Gurdiola did not provide much of an injury update on Friday, only stating “we will see” when asked about returning players.
John Stones is a doubt after missing the draw against Feyenoord, while Ruben Dias returned to the bench in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne made his second appearance as a substitute since coming back from his injury, as he moves closer to a start. Jeremy Doku is also working his way back. Mateo Kovacic and Rodri are out.
Age is catching up with Man City – it’s time for Pep Guardiola to be ruthless
Pep Guardiola was contemplating the future. Not a fifth successive Premier League title. Because, as he accepted, when a team is in run like Manchester City’s, they need one win before they can aim for bigger targets. But a manager who signed a two-year contract extension last week was looking into the longer term.
And, more than ever before, he accepted that it involves a rebuild. Guardiola committed himself to it, and not merely by putting pen to paper. He cited the reality that, six months ago, City were crowned champions, FA Cup finalists, a side only knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid. “But the football life changed in one thing and another,” he added.
Guardiola’s has changed with five defeats and a draw in a match City had been winning 3-0. He has a cut to his nose, a dent to his pride, but also an argument that the unusual element was not City’s recent slide but how long they sustained success. But if it has exposed the need for an overhaul, it is instructive Guardiola has admitted it and suggested he wants to shape a new side.
Only West Ham and Everton have fielded older Premier League starting XIs than Man City this season
Arne Slot details why Pep Guardiola can find ‘brilliant’ solution to Man City crisis
Arne Slot hailed Pep Guardiola as an inspiration and said he is expecting the Manchester City manager to come up with a “brilliant idea” to end their winless run and show why he is the “best in the world” ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool welcome their Premier League rivals with the chance to increase their lead over the champions to 11 points, with City without a win in their last six and enduring their worst run of results under Guardiola.
Slot pointed to Rodri’s absence and further injuries as a reason to explain their slump, but the Dutch coach explained that he believes City’s performances have not been as bad as their results and they remain a “very, very good team”.
Liverpool face Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday
Potential permutations
However, City have clawed back deficits of between 8 and 0 points to win the Premier League title on six occasions - and all at a later stage of the campaign than now.
In fact, four of Guardiola’s six Premier League title-winning seasons, they have overturned gaps of eight points or more.
