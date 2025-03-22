George Foreman dies: Boxing legend and famous grill namesake dies at age 76
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist
Legendary boxer George Foreman died Friday night. He was 76.
Foreman's family announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday evening.
"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the family wrote.
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, and won Olympic gold in boxing when he was just 19 years old.
The boxer is perhaps best known for the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle, his historic match with fellow boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Zaire. Foreman would ultimately lose that fight in an eighth-round knockout.
The Rumble in the Jungle is arguably the most famous boxing match in history.
Foreman fought five more times after losing to Ali, including his own legendary victory over Joe Frazier with a fifth-round knockout, and a fifth-round knockout of Ron Lyle.
After his fifth fight, Foreman announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 28, shocking fans of the sport. He returned to the ring 10 years later, shortly after he also became an ordained minister in Texas. He had occasional boxing matches as he continued to lead his church until his final retirement after a last fight in 1998.
Foreman had 12 children in total; five sons and seven daughter. All of his sons are named George.
He remained a household name well after his boxing career ended, thanks to the massive success of the George Foreman Grill, a dual-sided counter-top appliance that capitalized on his name and image.
His cause of death was not revealed in the family’s post.
