Use DraftKings Missouri Promo To Claim $300 in Bonus Bets for Mizzou vs Notre Dame

With Missouri sports betting now officially live, bettors will have the opportunity to bet on the Missouri Tigers as they head on the road to face Notre Dame.

DraftKings, one of the newly licensed Missouri online sportsbooks, is offering a bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets with no DraftKing MO promo code required to redeem the sign-up bonus.

If you are a new customer, over 21, and physically located in Missouri, then you can claim this DraftKings Missouri promo and use the bonus bets on the Mizzou Tigers vs Notre Dame game.

Read on to find out more about the DraftKings bonus bets promo, how to claim one of the best Missouri Sportsbook promos, key terms and conditions and a preview of the Tigers vs Notre Dame game.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts Bonus : $300 in bonus bets (typically 12 × $25 free bet tokens).

: $300 in bonus bets (typically 12 × $25 free bet tokens). Qualifying bet : $5+ first wager on any market, including for the Tigers vs Notre Dame game.

: $5+ first wager on any market, including for the Tigers vs Notre Dame game. Expiry : Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

: Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Payout : Stake not returned; winnings only.

: Stake not returned; winnings only. Who qualifies : New customers, 21+, physically in Missouri.

: New customers, 21+, physically in Missouri. Promo code: No DraftKings Missouri promo code required. Automatically applied when using one of our links.

Game Preview: Missouri Tigers at Notre Dame

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Tipoff: 8 pm CT

How to watch: ESPNU

The Missouri Tigers head on the road for only the second time this season when they face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Tuesday evening.

Mizzou are 8-0 on the year but have only faced one power conference opponent and face a far sterner test against a Notre Dame that’s 5-3 but 4-0 at home this season.

The Tigers warmed up for Tuesday’s game with a 86-59 win over the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday and lead the head-to-head record with Notre Dame 7-2.

How to Claim DraftKings Bonus Bets

Ahead of the Tigers vs Notre Dame, we have put together a simple step-by-step guide on how you can claim the DraftKings bonus bets offer.

Step 1: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app (App Store or Google Play) or visit the website.

Step 2: Create an account with name, DOB, address, last 4 digits of SSN.

Step 3: Complete identity verification and location check (must be in Missouri).

Step 4: Add deposit method (minimum $5 required).

Step 5: Make your first deposit ($5 minimum).

Step 6: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Notre Dame moneyline, handicap, totals or player props all qualify.

Step 7: Once your first bet settles, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account (usually within minutes).

Step 8: Use bonus bets within 7 days.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only, 21+, must be physically in Missouri; geolocation required.

Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter.

No code needed; link/apply via app or site.

Bonus bets: non-withdrawable, expire in 7 days, winnings only.

Banking eligibility may affect promos; e-wallets are often eligible, but terms vary.

One account per person; multiple accounts will result in forfeiture.

DraftKings reserves the right to exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Sports betting is not a way of earning money; it is a form of entertainment, and anyone participating or planning to claim this offer should be aware of this.

You should never bet more than can comfortably afford to lose and never chase your losses. Gambling can be highly addictive and bettors should always wager within their means.

All licensed sportbooks will have tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions to help you remain in control.

If it does begin to feel unmanageable, as well as the in-app features, there are statewide and national resources where you can find free and confidential support:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.