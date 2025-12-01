Caesars are one of eight sportsbooks to have gone live in Missouri on Monday and to mark the occasion, they have a special Caesars Sportsbook promo for tonight’s Anaheim Ducks vs St. Louis Blues game.

New bettors who use the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo can claim $150 in bonus bets, one of several Missouri sportsbook promos on offer from some of the country’s biggest sports betting giants.

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri offer is a ‘bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets’ offer, with users only receiving the bonus if their qualifying wager wins.

No promo code is needed to claim the offer, and it is only available to new customers, aged 21+, who are physically located in Missouri.

Below, we've provided a guide to the Caesars Missouri Sportsbook Bonus, including how to claim it, key T&Cs and how you can use it for Blues betting.

Anaheim Ducks vs St. Louis Blues Preview

Venue: Enterprise Center

Puck drop: 7pm CST

How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

St. Louis are 9-10-7 on the year after beating the Utah Mammoth 1-0 on Sunday to extend their winning run to two games. They are two points off the wildcard spots in the Western Conference but face a tough game tonight against the Pacific Division leaders.

This is the first of three regular season games between the teams and the Blues have dominated this matchup at Enterprise Center, winning their last five home games against Anaheim.

The Ducks are a team on and are 15-9-1 after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on the road last night.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts

Bonus: $150 in bonus bets.

$150 in bonus bets. How it works: Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market.

Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market. Promo code: Not required.

Not required. Minimum deposit: $5.

$5. Minimum qualifying bet: $5.

$5. Minimum odds: -10000 or longer.

-10000 or longer. Eligible bet: First real-money wager after creating account.

First real-money wager after creating account. Bonus expiration: 7 days.

7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri. Bonus code: There is no Caesars Sportsbook Missouri bonus code required.

How the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer Works

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors interested in the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri offer. Remember to register before 7pm CT to be ready for the Blues vs Ducks.

Step 1: Visit Caesars Sportsbook via the link on this page.

Step 2: Select “Register” and enter your personal details.

Step 3: No Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code is required.

Step 4: Deposit $5 or more.

Step 5: Place your first wager of $5 or more. All Ducks vs Blues markets are eligible for this offer.

Step 6: If the qualifying wager wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets.

Step 7: Bonus bets must be used within 7 days and return winnings only.

Key Terms & Conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s a breakdown of the key terms related to the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

Offer open to new users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

No Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code required.

Minimum deposit: $5.

First bet must be $5+.

Minimum odds: -10000.

Wager must win to trigger the $150 bonus.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri offer, make sure you gamble responsibly with any NHL bonus bets.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

