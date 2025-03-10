Unibet, one of the most well-known and trusted betting sites on the UK market, has a selection of Cheltenham offers up its sleeve, including a choice of welcome bonuses and a collection of excellent racing promotions.

New Unibet customers have a choice of sign-up offers on the table with a sports bet £10, get £40 in bonuses package, or a racing-specific bet £20, get £20 in free bets the two options.

Once bettors have played through their Unibet Cheltenham sign up offer, there’s plenty more to enjoy come Festival time with punters able to avail money back races, extra places, odds boosts and more.

With this offer in mind, we’ve compiled a guide to the Unibet Cheltenham offers, including what are they, how to take advantage and some additional information for a Unibet Cheltenham preview.

What is the Unibet Cheltenham offer?

Those looking for Cheltenham free bets may want to opt for the bet £20, get £20 welcome offer, which is intended for racing punters.

While the bet £10, get £40 package has a higher value, only £10 of the bonus can be wagered on racing. £20 of the welcome bonus is also a casino bonus, which may not suit every punter, but would appeal to those who want Cheltenham free spins.

The racing sign up offer gives new customers £20 in Unibet Cheltenham free bets when they wager £20 on racing. All they need to do is sign up, opt in to the racing welcome offer and then deposit a minimum of £20 using a debit card.

Next, place a minimum £20 bet on racing and no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager, Unibet will credit punters with two £10 free bet tokens.

Unibet’s free bets are valid for seven days and must be used on horse racing at odds of 2/5 or greater.

Is There a Unibet Cheltenham Bonus Code for 2025?

In the past, new customers have had to use a Unibet bonus code when registering.

However, the Unibet Cheltenham sign up offer doesn’t require a bonus code, although you do have to opt in to one of the welcome offer after registering.

Unibet Cheltenham Offers & Features for 2025 Festival

Unibet are one of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK and they are looking to maintain that reputation with their 2025 Unibet Cheltenham offers. Below are some key offers and features, with explanations on how they work during the festival:

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Unibet offer best odds guaranteed on every race at the Cheltenham Festival. That means if the SP is greater than the price taken, Unibet will pay out at the bigger odds.

Money back races: Users can get money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second or third in selected Cheltenham races. The eligible races can be found on the Unibet site or app and the maximum free bet refund available is £20.

Extra Places: Unibet will be offering extra places on a number of races at the Cheltenham Festival. Please not, extra place races will not be covered as part of Unibet’s best odds guaranteed offer.

Uniboost: Bettors can boost the odds on as many as three bets each day during the Cheltenham Festival. Just click the Uniboost button on the betslip to increase the odds on wagers of up to £20.

Acca boost: Get your payout boosted by as much as 40 per cent on winning Cheltenham accumulators. Compared to other accumulator betting sites, Unibet’s acca boost set up is far more fair and realistic with winnings increased by 10 per cent for winning trebles, up to the maximum 40 per cent accas of seven selections or more.

Live Streaming: All Cheltenham races are available to stream live for Unibet customers. You don’t need to have placed a bet on the race you want to watch. All you need is to either have a funded account or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to live stream the action from Prestbury Park.

Best industry price: Get the industry-best Cheltenham odds on every single runner in a race on selected races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Same race multi: Back various outcomes on multiple horses in the same race. This tool works in a similar manner to a bet builder, only for racing, giving punters the chance to back various outcomes in a single race.

Unibet Cheltenham Free Spins & Casino Offers

Bettors looking for free spins on slot sites during Cheltenham may want to take note of these two offers at Unibet.

Casino welcome bonus: New customers can get a £40 casino bonus if they choose to go with Unibet’s casino welcome offer when registering. There are no free bets for wagering on racing included in this offer.

Drops and Wins: Play any of the qualifying games to be in with a chance of winning daily prizes, including cash multipliers and free no wagering spins.

Responsible Gambling

Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses either.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away when events such as Cheltenham Festival are taking place, so make sure to remain in control of your time and betting.

The same rules apply whether you are betting on Cheltenham, using online casinos or visiting bingo sites.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion, among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control

