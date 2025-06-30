UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is well under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez. Then in March, Brazilian star Alex Pereira dropped the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, ending a fine run as champion as the Russian sealed a points win.
In April, Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly relinquished the gold, while May brought welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts: a title loss for Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena, and a retention for Valentina Shevchenko over Manon Fiorot. Then, in June, Dvalishvili extended his reign with a second win against Sean O’Malley, the same night that Kayla Harrison won the women’s bantamweight belt.
A few weeks later, Ilia Topuria achieved two-weight champion status, obliterating Charles Oliveira to win the vacant 155lb strap, as UFC 317 also saw Alexandre Pantoja extend his dominant flyweight reign. And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 12 July – UFC Fight Night – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, US
Main card
Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)
Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim (welterweight)
Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani (welterweight)
Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)
Nate Landwehr vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Vitor Petrino vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)
Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Max Griffin vs Chris Curtis (welterweight)
Lauren Murphy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Valter Walker (heavyweight)
Mitch Ramirez vs Mike Davis (lightweight)
Fatima Kline vs Melissa Martinez (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 19 July – UFC 318 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, US
Max Holloway (C) vs Dustin Poirier 3 (‘BMF’ title; lightweight)
Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen 2 (middleweight)
Neil Magny vs Gunnar Nelson (welterweight)
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov (welterweight)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)
Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari (women’s flyweight)
Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)
Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin (middleweight)
Saturday 26 July – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)
Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico (featherweight – five rounds)
Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)
Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)
Asu Almabayev vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)
Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 2 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle (women’s bantamweight)
Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Andre Lima vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Piera Rodriguez vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)
Azamat Bekoev vs Torrez Finney (middleweight)
Saturday 9 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Alex Perez vs Steve Eerceg (flyweight)
Saturday 16 August – UFC 319 – United Center, Chicago, US
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)
Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)
Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)
King Green vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)
Karine Silva vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura (flyweight)
Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 23 August – UFC Fight Night – Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 6 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France
Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)
Saturday 13 September – UFC Noche – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, US
Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Saturday 4 October – UFC 320 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 18 October – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada
TBA vs TBA
