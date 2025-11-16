UFC 322: Makhachev vs Della Maddalena start time, card and how to watch fights tonight
Islam Makhachev moves up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his belt, having given up the lightweight title earlier this year
One of the most enticing fights of the year is set to headline UFC 322 this evening, as Jack Della Maddalena takes on Islam Makhachev in New York City.
At the historic Madison Square Garden, Della Maddalena defends the welterweight title against Makhachev, who seeks two-division champion status after giving up the lightweight belt earlier this year.
Australia’s “JDM”, 29, won the title at 170lb with a clinic against Belal Muhammad in May, the same month that Makhachev vacated the belt at 155lb. Makhachev, 34, had sworn that he would not challenge his former training partner Muhammad, but the latter’s failure to retain his title opened the door for Makhachev to move up in weight.
And in tonight’s co-main event, Zhang Weili emulates Russia’s Makhachev by moving up a division and eyeing more gold; the Chinese star, having vacated the women’s strawweight belt to end her second reign, goes after Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title in a true super-fight.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is UFC 322?
UFC 322 takes place on Saturday 15 November, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET) on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, UFC 322 will air live on TNT Sports 1. It can also be purchased via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. The prelims will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the main card on pay-per-view. ESPN+ will also stream the prelims to its subscribers, as will UFC Fight Pass.
Odds
Della Maddalena – 21/10; Makhachev – 4/11
Shevchenko – 20/21; Zhang – 5/6
Fight card in full
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Main card
Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Zhang Weili (women’s flyweight title)
Sean Brady vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Beneil Dariush vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)
Regular prelims
Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)
Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Ethyn Ewing (featherweight)
Early prelims
Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Pat Sabatini vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)
Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline (women’s strawweight)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico (middleweight)
Viacheslav Borshchev vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)
