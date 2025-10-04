Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will clash again this evening, with the light-heavyweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 320.

In March, Ankalaev produced a professional performance to beat Pereira on points, ending the Brazilian’s scintillating run as 205lb champion. Afterwards, Pereira hinted at an injury while Ankalaev’s team accused the 38-year-old of ‘greasing’.

Pereira, who previously held the middleweight title, won the vacant light-heavyweight belt in 2023 with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka, before stopping the ex-champion again in 2024 between KOs of Khalil Rountree Jr and another former champ in Jamahal Hill.

However, the well-rounded Ankalaev was too sharp for the kickboxing icon in March, beating him on all three scorecards to take the throne. Now, the 33-year-old Russian makes his first defence of the title, in a rematch with “Poatan” in Las Vegas.

And in tonight’s co-main event, wrestling specialist Merab Dvalishvili looks to retain his bantamweight belt and extend his remarkable winning run, as he defends the strap against sharpshooter Cory Sandhagen. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is UFC 320?

UFC 320 is set to take place on Saturday 4 October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims are scheduled for 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Pereira – 7/4; Ankalev – 4/9

Dvalishvili – 1/4; Sandhagen – 11/4

open image in gallery Alex Pereira (left) during his defeat by Magomed Ankalaev in March ( Getty Images )

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)

Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili, men’s bantamweight champion, fights in the UFC 320 co-main event ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Ozzy Diaz vs Treston Vines (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Daniel Santos vs Joo Sang Yoo (featherweight)

Early prelims

Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker (women’s flyweight)

