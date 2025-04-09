UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes start time, full fight card and how to watch on TV and online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The vacant featherweight title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 314 this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes in Miami.

Volkanovski is aiming to become a two-time champion, having not fought since he lost the belt last February, when he fell to a knockout defeat by Ilia Topuria. But with Topuria relinquishing the gold this February, as he prepares to move up to lightweight, a new champion is needed at 145lb. With that, former long-reigning king Volkanovski will face Lopes.

Lopes, 30, enters Miami on a five-fight win streak, and the key question is whether the Mexican-Brazilian’s brawling style can test Volkanovski’s chin, which some fans feel has weakened courtesy of KOs by Topuria and Makhachev.

Volkanovski is no doubt the tidier fighter, however, and that skillset saw the Australian, 36, record five successful title defences between 2020 and 2023. In fact, prior to a pair of lightweight losses to Makhachev, he was unbeaten for 10 years.

Also on Saturday, in the co-main event, brash Liverpudlian lightweight Paddy Pimblett takes on Michael Chandler, in “Paddy The Baddy”’s biggest test yet. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 314?

UFC 314 will take place on Saturday 12 April at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski, former UFC featherweight champion ( Getty Images )

Volkanovski – 4/6; Lopes – 6/5

Chandler – 11/8; Pimblett – 4/7

Via William Hill.

Fight card (subject to changes)

Main card

Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes (vacant featherweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight, five rounds)

Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva (featherweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)

open image in gallery Liverpudlian UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Early prelims

Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan (women’s bantamweight)

